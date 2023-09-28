Genshin Impact Dream of Roving Stars web event: Get 180 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact celebrates its third anniversary with the reset of September 28, where every player in the community will be getting free Primogems and additional pulls. However, amidst the release of a new update and all the rewards, a minor web event is taking place, with rewards such as Primogems and Mora tied to the objectives.

Titled "Dream of Roving Stars," the event showcases Travelers' journey throughout the year. The following article will guide you through all the basics and how to collect the Primogems from each section.

How to participate in the Genshin Impact Dream of Roving Stars web event

To start the event, you must click this link to the event page. Log in using your account credentials, and then you will be good to go. However, before anything, it is essential to keep track of all the requirements that need to be met.

In-game email for the Dream of Roving Star rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a list of everything that participants should know before heading in:

The event duration is from September 28 to October 12.

The minimum requirement for Adventure Rank is 10 or above.

Since this is a data collection, everything is based until September 25.

Any rewards sent via in-game email will expire in 30 days.

With that in mind, click the initial page of the event to get started. It should look like the image below.

Opening page for the Dream of Roving Stars event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering the main event page, you will see five sections with different icons. Go through each one, and they will tell you about the journey you have been through in the last year. These sections include the number of enemies you have killed, quests you have completed, characters you acquired, chests opened, and more.

One of many achievements showcased in the Dreams of Roving Stars web event (Image via HoYoverse)

After opening all three sections, the site will grant 180 Primogems in total, alongside 12 Hero's Wit. There will also be an additional "Annual Report" on the bottom-right corner of the screen, allowing you to customize your Memory Card based on your travel reports. While there are no Primogems tied to other sections of the web event, they can still drop Mora and food platter.

Blessings page in Dreams of Roving Stars web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, participants can collect Blessings by sending links to their friends. After gaining five blessings, you can get Mora, region specialties, and different food. You can also open blessing links after receiving them from your friends, unlocking more rewards.

As mentioned, the final date of the event has been stated to be October 12. Hence, anyone excited to know about their journey in Genshin Impact and win some Primogems should look forward to participating.