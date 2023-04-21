Genshin Impact Drum puzzle guide: Beginner-friendly explanation

The Korybantes Drum is a mechanism in Genshin Impact introduced with the version 3.6 update. Players will encounter it as a World Quest objective and as an open-world puzzle. They will stumble upon the Korybantes Drums during a sub-quest called "Awakening's Real Sound" under "Khvarena of Good and Evil." There are five drums that must be collected during this quest and performed according to the Drum Score.

The following section of the article provides a beginner-friendly guide to the Drum puzzles in Genshin Impact.

How to solve the Drum Score puzzles in Genshin Impact with all 10 Drum locations

There are a total of ten Drum Score puzzles in Genshin Impact version 3.6, some of which are a part of the World Quest while others are present in the Open World. However, all puzzles follow the same method of solving, and players can unravel the mechanism easily to get rewards.

How to solve the Drum Score?

Near each drum, players will find a drawing of a tree with certain symbols in a row. They must perform a series of rhythms indicated by these symbols. Upon beginning this performance, a golden circle appears, and players can enact one of three possible actions in response to the golden circle, which will depend on the symbols below the tree.

Full Leaf: Plunging Attack

Plunging Attack Half-leaf/ Leaf with Small Hole: Normal Attack

Normal Attack Empty/ Leaf with Large Hole: Do nothing/Skip

Perform one of the previous actions when the golden circle appears, depending upon the symbol.

Drum Score puzzle in Open World (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above image is an example of the Drum Score puzzle. The symbols below the tree show different rhythms needed for the four golden circles. The first and third rhythms are empty leaves, which refers to skipping the golden circle. The second is a full leaf, referring to a plunging attack. The fourth symbol is a half-leaf indicating a normal attack.

For the above image, the order of rhythms that needs to be followed goes from left to right on the first row and then left to right on the second row, like the following attacks:

Nothing-Plunge-Nothing-Normal-Nothing-Normal-Nothing-Plunge

All ten Drum Score puzzles

There are a total of ten Drum Score puzzles to solve, and players will get chests and other rewards. The following are the locations of the puzzles in Genshin Impact:

Five of the Drums can be found and solved during the quest "Awakening's Real Sound" Three Drums can be found in the Asipattravana Swamp area of the new region, which can be solved to reward a Luxurious Chest Two more Drums can be found in a cave in the Hills of Barsom. The second Drum can be located inside a deeper cavern after clearing Gray Crystals.

Open World Drum Scores (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above image shows the second and third locations where players can find three and two Drums, respectively. The quest marks in Asipattravana Swamp show the locations of the three drums, while the one in the Hills of Barsom shows the general location of the cave and the drum behind the Gray Crystals.

Players can refer to the guide here to help solve all the Drum Scores during the World Quest storyline.

