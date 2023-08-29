Genshin Impact Echoing Conch puzzle guide for underwater exploration

An Echoing Conch is an interactable overworld object in Genshin Impact that can send a sound wave to detect otherwise invisible content. The in-game tooltip reveals that much, but this guide will go more in-depth about this item. There are several locations, so the solution won't always be the same. Completing these puzzles usually awards you with a chest.

Essentially, you activate the Echoing Conch and then interact with the newly revealed items. They will appear as little blue circles, although it is vital to mention that not all unveiled content is relevant to the puzzle. You may often get a random item unrelated to the chest.

An example of one of these underwater puzzles will be provided below.

How to solve Echoing Conch puzzles in Genshin Impact

An example of this item in the wild (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: This guide uses only one of several different puzzles as a template. Other variants exist and follow a similar format.

Step 1: Find the Echoing Conch. They appear as blue conches that players can find underwater. Some musical notes will pop out of them. If you approach one, you should see an option to activate it.

An example of one being activated (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: A brief cutscene may play, showing off several blue circles in your area, which used to be invisible. You might not have interacted with them back then, but now you can. Your goal here is to approach any and all the blue circular spots nearby you.

This puzzle involves Seelies (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Find the solution to your particular puzzle. In the example east of the Fontaine Fishing Association, Genshin Impact players would need to move some Seelies to their courtyards. With the aforementioned example in mind, one Seelie is above water, with one of the blue circles from the Echoing Conch leading you to it.

Another part of this particular puzzle's solution (Image via HoYoverse)

With this particular puzzle, another blue circle from the Echoing Conch would lead you to a gated area. You would absorb one of the nearby Xenochromatic Blubberbeasts' Elemental Skill to open the gate and get another Seelie out. The final Seelie, in this instance, would be accessible via a portal on a boat.

Another aspect of this puzzle's solution (Image via HoYoverse)

As long as you continue to follow all the nearby blue circles and activate the Echoing Conch when they disappear, you should be able to figure out how to solve the puzzle. You may find unrelated items like Mora or Hydro Crystalflies. There is a finite amount of previously invisible objects that you could interact with here.

Genshin Impact players will eventually be able to solve the puzzle through sheer determination by visiting all the possible spots. Once complete, players can reap their rewards.

An example of a player who solved this puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

In the case of the puzzle east of the Fontaine Fishing Association, a Precious Chest would become available for them to open. Other rewards would be available with different Echoing Conch puzzles in Genshin Impact, which follow a somewhat similar process as the one illustrated above.

