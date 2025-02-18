Genshin Impact Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival character locations

Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival is the flagship event in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. When investigating the mysterious nightmare incidents during its run, you will meet several Inazuma characters. After completing the third act, you will have a chance to meet certain units at the event location, such as the Raiden Shogun (Ei), Ayaka, Kokomi, and Yoimiya. You can directly interact with some of them but only watch others.

Ad

This article covers the locations of all the characters you can meet in the Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival event in Genshin Impact.

Note: There are no characters available after the Day 1 and 2 quests in the event.

Raiden Shogun, Ayaka, Kokomi, and other character locations in Genshin Impact Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival

Day 3 - As Though Surrounded by Thunder

Ad

Trending

It is important to note that these characters will be available only after completing the third act - As Though Surrounded by Thunder - and before the fourth act - As Though Kissed by Dew. This means that if you do the final act of the quest, these characters will disappear.

Ayaka, Sayu, Yoimiya, and "Kichiboushi"

Ayaka, Sayu, Yoimiya, and "Kichiboushi" (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can find Ayaka, Sayu, Yoimiya, and "Kichibousi" near the Bunshin Phantasm stall. Interact with them to trigger the dialogues.

Ad

Sayu talks about forgetting something, while the others tell her that it must not have been that important if she forgot about it and that they should enjoy the festival.

Also read: Genshin Impact Bunshin Phantasm event guide

Thoma, Kappa, Hitotsume Kozou, Youko, and "Shousei"

Thoma, Kappa, Hitotsume Kozou, Youko, and "Shousei" (Image Sportskeeda Gaming/via HoYoverse)

Thoma, Kappa, Hitotsume Kozou, Youko, and "Shousei" can be seen in front of the Akitsu Harpastum stall.

Ad

Thoma asks the three youkai kids if they are alright after the events of the Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival and tells them to enjoy the rest of the festival.

Kokomi, Gorou, and "Gyoubu Koban"

Kokomi, Gorou, and "Gyoubu Koban" (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Kokomi, Gorou, and "Gyoubu Koban" are in front of A Little Fox's Daydream stall.

Ad

Gorou complains about not being able to understand the bake-danuki, while Kokomi says they should play again together next time.

Also read: Genshin Impact Tamayuratei no Ohanashi stats, materials, and best wielders

Raiden Shogun (Ei)

Raiden Shogun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can find Ei at the main stage of the Mikawa Festival. She talks about how they are still able to celebrate the festival despite all the misunderstandings and hostilities while also pulling a small joke with the Traveler.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.4 redeem codes

Day 3 - As Though Kissed by Dew

After completing the final act, As Though Kissed by Dew, you can return to the event location to meet with three other characters.

Kirara

Kirara (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Teleport to the event location and turn around to find Kirara near the main stage area at the Mikawa Festival. She is there to promote her delivery company, Komaniya Express, and offer service to people who do not want to carry around all the stuff they bought at the festival.

Ad

Kazuha

Kazuha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Slightly behind Kirara, you will find Kazuha, who is visiting Inazuma after hearing about the Mikawa Festival. He is taking it slow and enjoying the views of the cherry blossoms on Mt. Yogyou.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.4 Phase I events schedule

Chiori

Chiori (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

After talking to Kazuha, you can return to the main venue to find Chiori in front of the kitsune plushie and poster stall near Tomoki's food stall. She is also on a small vacation to enjoy the Mikawa Festival after Ayaka invited her.

Ad

Moreover, Chiori will tell you that the news about the festival for both youkai and humans has also spread in Fontaine, and the atmosphere around Inazuma has significantly improved.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.