Genshin Impact event allows players to collect rare achievements in community domains

The new Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact has a feature that lets players customize their own domain. They can place different types of enemies, traps, and mechanisms to make the challenge more fun. A part of the community took advantage of this feature and created several domains for others. This way, they can complete the Elemental Specialist series of achievements in Genshin Impact.

Each custom domain consists of slime mobs that travelers can easily defeat. All they need to do is use an elemental power to trigger reactions, depending on the achievement they want to unlock. Beginners can earn over 250 Primogems by completing all the achievements in the Elemental Specialist series.

This article will showcase domain codes for every elemental reaction that travelers can use in all three servers to get the achievements.

Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity domain codes to complete Elemental Specialist achievements

Asian server

Here is a list of domain codes for each elemental reaction in the Elemental Specialist series of achievements in Genshin Impact. These are for the Asian server and come via u/DeporeX and u/woblikesmudkips:

5103861873 (Hyperbloom - Hyperblooming Circus): Nahida + Raiden Shogun

The above list also mentions a few characters that Genshin Impact players can use in these domains. If travelers do not own these units, they can also use their trial version.

Hyperblooming Circus with Nahida and Raiden (Image via HoYoverse)

North American server

Below is a list of all custom Divine Ingenuity domain codes for the NA server, provided by u/Euphmoria from an unknown source:

22077144623 (Frozen - Cool It!): Ayaka or Ganyu

Burgeon with Thoma and Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

European server

Genshin Impact players from the EU server can use the following domain codes, courtesy of u/Axelolotl:

9328314247 (Hyperbloom - Hyperblooming Circus): Nahida + Raiden Shogun

Travelers can keep repeating these domains until they get all the achievements and Primogem rewards. That said, most experienced players may have already unlocked these achievements, but it would still be very useful to all the newcomers.

