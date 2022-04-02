Genshin Impact fans are trying hard to mark their presence on r/place, but there's a twist

Reddit has brought back r/place for this year's April Fools' Day, and Genshin Impact fans are trying their best to place the game's logo on the canvas. The task is definitely not easy because it requires thousands of individuals to work together.

reddit.app.link/IBXJ7SamAob Choose your coordinate and contribute to the canvas. r/Place is back.

r/place is undoubtedly one of the most interesting social media projects in history. Reddit originally launched it in April 2017 and over 1 million users took part in it.

Here's how the Genshin community can make a global 'impact' by placing itself on the r/place canvas.

How is Genshin Impact related to r/place?

Genshin Impact is not just one of the most popular games in the world, but it also has one of the biggest gaming communities on Reddit. Accordingly, the r/Genshin_Impact subreddit that comprises almost 1.5 million travelers trying to take over r/place by placing the game's logo in the top left corner.

It is important for readers to understand how r/place works. The subreddit was released by Reddit in 2017, and there's an online canvas of 1 million pixels (1000x1000 pixels). Surprisingly, Reddit users can edit the color of each pixel by using a 16-color palette.

Editing a pixel automatically puts a timer that prevents the user from editing it again for 5-20 minutes. This explains why drawing any sort of 'art' on the r/place canvas mandates thousands of netizens to work in an organized and tireless manner.

Back in 2017, the r/place canvas contained national flags, game logos, unusual elements like The Void, and what not. The subreddit has returned to the internet after five years, and it won't be an overstatement that almost everything has changed.

When compared to 2017, the 2022 r/place canvas is obviously more detailed and planned. While the 2017 canvas was a literal mess after eight hours of release, the 2022 canvas already contains myriad of elements.

Genshin Impact fans are fighting other communities for a dwelling in r/place

It is clear that solidifying their place on the r/place canvas compels communities to continuously put in an effort for 72 hours. Millions of users try to edit the tiles every second, and the overall look of the canvas changes rapidly.

The aforementioned logo in the top left corner was placed perfectly 11 hours ago. However, at the time of writing, it has been reduced from 'Genshin' to just 'Gensh*t.'

Players belonging to other communities like CS: GO and Fortnite have arrived and from the looks of it, they wouldn't mind retaining the 'Gensh*t' logo.

Kira @KiraShouu LMFAO NO ONE IS GIVING GENSHIN A CHANCE IN r/place LMFAO NO ONE IS GIVING GENSHIN A CHANCE IN r/place https://t.co/yYjzqb5l7S

To be fair, such altercations between members of different communities are typical in r/place. In fact, the experiment is all about people trying to work together for a common goal. As a result, the most dedicated and hardworking group earns a spot on the final canvas.

The Genshin Impact community is currently struggling to expand the game's logo on r/place owing to fierce competition from several other communities at the same time.

Having said that, immortalizing the name of their favorite game in a global social experiment like r/place would be a proud achievement for Genshin Impact fans.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan