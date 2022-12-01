Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with HoYoverse not featuring Hu Tao banner in V3.3 spooky-themed patch

Hu Tao has been confirmed not to be in Genshin Impact 3.3, which can seem a bit odd to some unhappy players. Some reactions range from the disappointment of not having her be summonable for over a year to being surprised that she wasn't included in a spooky-themed patch.

Either way, there is no shortage of amusing reactions to Hu Tao being nowhere to be seen in Genshin Impact 3.3. This article will also reference some rumors of her being playable in a future update, which will be at the very end, in case you wish not to be spoiled.

Genshin Impact fans react to Hu Tao's absence in Version 3.3

It's a common sentiment within the Genshin Impact community that Hu Tao is one of the most neglected characters. Some people would argue that she's number one in that regard, but the important thing of note is that they often create fanon ideas regarding how she could be better utilized.

This is a similar problem to her not having any banners. The two concepts aren't necessarily mutually exclusive, yet there is some overlap between them. Even having her appear in an event would appease some players, especially since her importance in the plot is rather minimal at the moment.

Keep in mind that Hu Tao is one of the most popular characters in the fandom, so her absence is notable. Not to mention, some four-star characters do genuinely get way more focus than her.

Some Redditors have a more amusing reaction to the lack of Hu Tao's screen time. The above post is a joke referencing her being unplayable for over a year. Explaining a joke is never entertaining, so you can look at the above post to get the whole idea.

Hu Tao rerun when @taorerunwhen 3.3 main event being abt ghosts and a test of courage but not including Hu Tao... I can't believe this 3.3 main event being abt ghosts and a test of courage but not including Hu Tao... I can't believe this

Genshin Impact 3.3 features Akitsu Kimodameshi as its main event. It has some spooky elements to it, which is why some people thought Hu Tao would be a perfect character to see in this context. Sadly, that's not the case.

bwaap! @enocbwaap eula, hu tao, and shenhe are in the deepest pits of no rerun hell at this point eula, hu tao, and shenhe are in the deepest pits of no rerun hell at this point

She has joined Eula and Shenhe when it comes to not having a banner for the longest time. In fact, Hu Tao hasn't had a banner for a longer time than any other playable character right now, as her last one was back in Version 2.2.

That banner ran from November 2 to November 23, 2021. Most characters usually get reruns a few months after their last banner, but that is clearly not the case for the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor's director.

Such news is disappointing to fans who want to get copies of her. Some didn't even have an opportunity to ever obtain her, but that's where the upcoming rumors might interest them.

Note: Some potential spoilers are listed ahead (assuming the leak is accurate).

Genshin Impact 3.4 rumors

SYP 💎🙌 Semi-hiatus until 3.3. @SaveYourPrimos Only Alhaitham, Hu Tao, and Yaoyao (4✰) have been reliably leaked for 3.4.



If you are interested in a possible Shenhe/Ayaka/Yelan/Xiao 3.4 rerun, please wait for more reliable intel before pulling in 3.3.



Anything is possible. Don't get caught off-guard. Only Alhaitham, Hu Tao, and Yaoyao (4✰) have been reliably leaked for 3.4.If you are interested in a possible Shenhe/Ayaka/Yelan/Xiao 3.4 rerun, please wait for more reliable intel before pulling in 3.3.Anything is possible. Don't get caught off-guard.

As disappointing as her absence in Genshin Impact 3.3 might be, it's worth noting that she's been leaked to have a banner in Version 3.4. That rumor largely stems from Uncle Lu, who has a solid — but not perfect — track record when it comes to leaks.

If this information is true, then the year-long drought of this character having no banners will finally be over. Travelers will get more information on this leak's credibility in the upcoming weeks, sometime after the Version 3.4 beta starts.

