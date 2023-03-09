Genshin Impact Faruzan Hangout guide: All endings and dialogue choices

Faruzan was recently introduced as a new character in Genshin Impact 3.4, and she also has her own Hangout Event "A Confounding Conundrum," which was recently released in v3.5.

Much like most other Hangout Events, Faruzan's event has five different possible endings, and players will need to choose their options carefully to unlock all of them. It is well worth the effort for players to complete all of the endings, as they will be rewarded with three secret achievements and Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Faruzan Hangout Event guide in Genshin Impact: How to get all endings and achievements

Paths that can be taken in the Faruzan Hangout quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan's Hangout Event offers five possible endings, which can be unlocked by selecting different dialog options. Upon completing all of the endings, you will earn several rewards, including Primogems, Character Level-Up Materials, and Hero's Wits.

To be eligible to start the Hangout event, you have to finish the Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” and Tighnari’s Story Quest “Vulpes Zerda Chapter: Act I – The Unanswerable Problems.” After this, you can unlock the quest using two Story Keys.

The possible endings and key choices you can make to reach them are provided in this article.

1) Stories of the Past

Stories of the Past (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first ending takes you through a storyline where Collei is to be taught by Faruzan. This ending can be considered a very light-hearted one with some moments of laughter. The ending is quite easy to reach, with just two key choices that will affect the storyline.

Let’s help her resolve her current problem first. Tell me more about that Haravatat course…

2) Knowledge is Wealth!

Knowledge is wealth! (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second ending can be reached by choosing the other dialog option involving the Kshahrewar collaborative project in An Akademic Problem, followed by another key choice in Question and Answer Time, where travelers need to pick the accurate and detailed option. The ending to this will be surprising.

Let’s help her resolve her current problem first. Let’s hear what this Kshahrewar collaborative project is about… Try to be accurate and detailed.

3) The Gardener and the Nursery

The Gardener and the Nursery (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Gardener and the Nurdery ending is a good ending to choose from if you are looking for a perfect ending on a happy note. Faruzan is able to reach her target as a researcher while making the participants happy.

Let’s help her resolve her current problem first. Let’s hear what this Kshahrewar collaborative project is about… Try to keep it simple and fun.

4) Start Over

Start Over (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Start Over ending would require Genshin Impact travelers to get Faruzan to Pardis Dhyai in their initial dialogue. Thereafter, it is fairly simple and needs just one more key choice towards the end, where the traveler has to tell the truth to Tighnari and Collei. This ending is a wholesome one that might leave some players emotional.

Let’s think of some way to get her to Pardis Dhyai (Tell the whole truth…)

5) "Welcome back, Faruzan”

"Welcome back, Faruzan” (Image via Genshin Impact)

Much like Start Over, the "Welcome back, Faruzan" follows a similar path, except for the choice of telling the truth. Here, the ending comes on a more satisfying note, which establishes a much friendlier connection with Faruzan.

Let’s think of some way to get her to Pardis Dhyai (Keep Tamimi a secret…)

How to unlock all the achievements in Faruzan's Hangout quest

There are three hidden achievements in Genshin Impact that can be obtained from the Faruzan Hangout quest.

1) Optimal Solution

You can unlock this achievement by finishing all five endings. It will give you 20 Primogems.

2) To You in a Hundred Years

While doing the storyline Start Over, or "Welcome back, Faruzan," you can get an achievement by reading all the letters delivered to Faruzan. This achievement gives 5 Primogems.

3) Mechanics: From Beginner to...?

In the endings The Gardener and the Nursery and Knowledge is Wealth, correctly guessing the lowest number of steps needed to solve the seven-layer "Pagoda Stack" in the first try will provide this achievement in Genshin Impact. The correct answer to the question is 127. You will get 5 Primogems through this.

