Genshin Impact Filming Theme Directed by Furina: Shooting event guide

Roses and Muskets is the ongoing flagship event in Genshin Impact 4.3. During the event quest, you meet several old acquaintances, including Xavier, who is planning to present a film at the Fontinalia Film Festival but has run into problems. Later on, you visit Furina to ask her to become the director of the project. Interestingly, the latter will give you a script and challenge you to shoot a short video.

The "Filming Theme Directed by Furina" task is similar to the Into the Frame mini-game in the Genshin Impact Roses and Muskets event, so it is pretty easy to complete. This article will help you shoot the perfect film based on Furina's script.

Genshin Impact: Filming Theme Directed by Furina guide

Filming These Directed by Furina script (Image via HoYoverse)

There are five frames, and you must select the appropriate Kamera position as well as the narration that fits the scene based on the script about the Beaumont Workshop.

Frame I

Show off the Beaumont Workshop (Image via HoYoverse)

In the first frame, you need to show off the Beaumont Workshop, so select the top-left image with the shot of the workshop from outside and the following narration:

"Located in the Court of Fontaine, Beaumont Worshop is a weapons worshop that utilizes a forging machine."

Frame II

Film the forging machine (Image via HoYoverse)

You need to show off the forging machine in the second frame, so select the image at the bottom with a close-up shot of the machine. Here's the narration for the scene by Furina in Genshin Impact:

"The machine can precisely control the force applied and the temperature, making it perfect for doing exhausting and time-consuming work!"

Frame III

Capture the relaxed atmosphere (Image via HoYoverse)

In the third frame, you need a scene to show off the atmosphere as Estelle works relaxedly. Choose the top-left shot of the blacksmith enjoying a drink. The narration for this scene is:

"Thanks to this machine, the owner of the Beaumont Workshop, Estelle, can comfortably enjoy each day at work."

Frame IV

Film the boxes (Image via HoYoverse)

For the fourth frame, you need to film the weapons arranged in boxes produced by the smithy. Select the top-left image of the boxes and the following narration:

"But worry not, for the weapons produced by Beaumont Workshop are of outstanding quality, with exquisite craftmanship and a keep edge."

Frame V

Show off the Beaumont Workshop again (Image via HoYoverse)

In the final frame, you need to show off the Beaumont Workshop, so you can again select the shot of the outside of the workshop. The narration for the scene is:

"If weapons are what you want, look no further than Beaumont!"

It is worth adding that if you choose other options, you can still proceed with the event quest in Genshin Impact, but the dialogues after the event will be slightly different.