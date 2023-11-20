Genshin Impact: Foggy Forest Path secret teleport waypoint unlock guide

Genshin Impact players have a lot to discover in the version 4.2 update. This latest patch boasts tons of content, including many hidden exploration objectives. One such would be the hidden cave located in the Rusty Rudders. Players must interact with an NPC and participate in a pop quiz to discover a hidden cave with tons of useful resources and a secret teleport waypoint.

Note that this is the only hidden teleport waypoint in Genshin Impact 4.2, which would also help unlock the "Font of All Waters (III)" achievement. In this article, we will explain everything about the hidden cave and how to access it in-game.

Genshin Impact guide to Foggy Forest Path's hidden teleport waypoint

Secret teleport waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has added a secret teleport waypoint in their latest version 4.2 update. Unlocking this hidden waypoint will help you get closer to unlocking the "Font of All Waters (III)" achievement. The unlock criterion is based on activating all the teleport waypoints.

It is worth mentioning that the secret teleport waypoint is locked behind a cave with a blocked entrance. To open the cave, teleport to the waypoint north of Foggy Forest Path and head southeast towards the Rusty Rudder tavern.

Location of NPC Permingeat (Image via HoYoverse)

Once here, you need to look for an NPC named Permingeat standing near a cannon. Interact with the NPC, who will offer a chance to win some treasure and a key. After a brief dialog, she will ask three questions before activating the cannon to break the rocks from the nearby mountains. Here's a quick overview of the questions and their answers:

How many tables are there in The Rusty Rudder?

Answer: Three

Three How many employees do we have at The Rusty Rudder?

Answer: Three

Three What is not served in The Rusty Rudder?

Answer: Romaritime Flower

Delivering the correct answers will finally activate the cannon, which will already be aimed at the boulder you need to break, so just shoot. The hidden cave entrance should be open now, spawning an exquisite chest and the secret teleport waypoint.

Hidden cave and its content in Genshin Impact

Collect these inside the hidden cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players are recommended to activate the hidden teleport waypoint before exploring the hidden cave. Its interior has multiple elevated grounds filled with the following:

Hydroculus

Hydro slimes

Treasure chests (common & luxurious)

Harmonious Reed puzzle

Seelie Court puzzle

Defeating the slimes will unlock a common chest. Coupled with that, you can also solve puzzles to unlock treasure chests filled with Primogems and other resources.