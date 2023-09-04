There is a hidden time-gated World Quest series in Genshin Impact related to the Fontaine Fishing Association. It is divided into three parts and can only be done over three separate days. As there is currently no official name for this World Quest, this article will address it as the Hidden Fishing Quest. You can earn 60 Primogems by completing all three parts of this quest in Genshin Impact.

While the series is divided into three sections, the mission itself is simple and short. This article will guide you on how to complete this hidden time-gate Fishing World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Hidden Genshin Impact Fontaine Fishing Quest guide

Day 1

Place any fish on the hook (Image via HoYoverse)

There are no prerequisites for the Fishing Quest in Genshin Impact, and you can participate in it anytime. To start, go to the Fontaine Fishing Association NPC Delaroche near the Court of Fontaine. It is not difficult to find her since her location is marked on the in-game map. To trigger the quest, you must first catch a fish near the NPC and end the fishing mode.

This will automatically trigger a cutscene and start the hidden quest, although it won't appear on the quest tab. After the cutscene, dive into the water, and you will find a shining spot where Delaroche is trying to fish. Interact with it and place in it any fish from your inventory.

Next, return to Delaroche and talk to her to conclude the Genshin Impact quest. You will be rewarded with 20 Primogems and some Mora. This will end the first part of the quest. You must then wait for the daily reset for the next part.

Day 2

Place a bait on the hook (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second part, return to Delaroche in Genshin Impact. Interacting with her will trigger a cutscene. Thereafter, dive into the water again and interact with the shining spot. However, this time, you must place a fishing bait. Any bait will work and won't affect the quest. Then, swim back to the surface and talk to the Fishing Association NPC.

This will trigger another short cutscene and end the second part of this hidden quest in Genshin Impact. In addition, you will get 20 Primogems. Wait for the daily reset for the next part.

Day 3

Interact with the spot to collect the device (Image via HoYoverse)

For the final part of the hidden Fishing Quest, go to Delaroche and interact with her. This time, you have to bring back a device. Dive into the water and look for the shining spot, which should be visible as soon as you jump in. Interact with it and collect the item. This will attract two enemies. Defeat them by borrowing the nearby Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray's ability.

Then, go back to Delaroche to complete the hidden Fishing Quest. This will also give you another 20 Primogems.