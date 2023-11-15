In Genshin Impact, you can find eight treasure maps in underwater areas near the Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest. Each of them tells you the location of a certain puzzle or challenge that you can solve or overcome to get a chest as your reward, which is usually worth a few Primogems. The type of adversity presented by each map is different, but they are all still pretty simple to surmount and don't take a lot of time.

This article will cover Freeman's Announcement treasure map's location and also provide a guide on how to solve its puzzle in Genshin Impact. You will get an Exquisite Chest as a reward for completing it.

Genshin Impact: Freeman's Announcement treasure map and puzzle guide

Freeman's Announcement map location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Freeman's Announcement treasure map is located inside a clam southeast of the Fort Charybdis Ruins in Genshin Impact. The fastest way to get there is to teleport to the underwater waypoint east of the aforementioned ruins and swim southwest.

Once you reach the relevant location, you will find a pink clam right next to a shipwreck. Hit it once with your Normal Attack to open it and collect the treasure map.

The treasure map features The Rusty Rudder (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, open the inventory and view it. The map will show you a picture of The Rusty Rudder and give you the following riddle:

"Of the four flames, only that which is set upon the land is the flame of hope. Light it to receive a token of Freeman's gratitude.'

This means that four torches are near The Rusty Rudder, and you must light up the one directly touching the ground to get the token of Freeman's gratitude. To solve this riddle, you need to carry a Hydro and Pyro units in the party. Next, teleport to the waypoint north of the Foggy Forest Path and head southeast.

You need to put out the fire on all the torches near the ship using a Hydro unit. Next, switch to Pyro and light up the torch that is directly touching the ground and is not placed on a platform. This has been demonstrated in the clip above.

Note that the GIF only shows three torches. However, there is another one slightly north of The Rusty Rudder. That said, there is no fire in it, so you don't need to do anything with it.

After solving Freeman's Announcement treasure map puzzle, you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest offering five Primogems. Furthermore, if you complete all the challenges from the other seven maps, you will unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement — A la volonté du peuple — and get another map titled Rainbow Rose's Ideals.