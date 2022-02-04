Genshin Impact Golden Calendula Swirl firework guide: Steps to get the best quality

Golden Calendula Swirl is the fifth challenge for Flameplume Starflowers in Genshin Impact, and it features five parameters of differing levels.

Travelers need to score above 4500 points to get all of the rewards. Travelers can obtain a maximum of 5000 points on this challenge, giving them plenty of leeway should RNG be unkind toward their Single Smelt attempts.

This guide will assume that the player has already unlocked this challenge.

How to get the best quality fireworks for Genshin Impact's Golden Calendula Swirl

The default state for Golden Calendula Swirl (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following guide will be broken down into several sections based on the parameters. It will include one strategy to get above 4500 points for all of the rewards, with the player starting with Rotation.

Rotation

After two Single Smelts with Meticulousness (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a step-by-step guide for Golden Calendula Swirl's Rotation:

Change the Smelting Techniques to Meticulousness. Single Smelt twice.

Note: Some parameters might be maxed out, while others might barely be off based on the user's RNG. If it's not maxed out, don't worry. Wait until after finishing the other parameters in the next section before using Tactile Sensitivity to clean up.

Color

After one Single Smelt with Tactile Sensitivity (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a step-by-step guide for Golden Calendula Swirl's Color:

Change the Smelting Techniques to Tactile Sensitivity. Single Smelt once.

Height

A perfect score for the firework's Height can be achieved with Nitpicker and Tactile Senstivity (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a step-by-step guide for Golden Calendula Swirl's Height:

Change the Smelting Techniques to Nitpicker. Single Smelt once. Change the Smelting Techniques to Tactile Sensitivity. Single Smelt twice.

Size

The RNG for this was off (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here's a step-by-step guide for Golden Calendula Swirl's Size:

Change the Smelting Techniques to Decisive Boldness. Single Smelt twice. Change the Smelting Techniques to Nitpicker. Single Smelt once.

Depending on RNG, the player may need to change the Smelting Technique to Tactile Sensitivity and Single Smelt once afterward. If the player is unlucky, they won't get a perfect score, but they will have enough for all of the rewards.

Spread & finishing up

If the user's Spread isn't maxed out yet. They should:

Change the Smelting Techniques to Tactile Sensitivity. Single Smelt once.

Otherwise, use Tactile Sensitivity to clean up after the other sections if necessary. The player should have anywhere between 4 to 24 Endurance left.

A perfect score is possible based on the user's RNG

A perfect score (Image via Genshin Impact)

Even unlucky players will score well over 4500 points with the above guide. A perfect score of 5,000 points is possible with good RNG, although it's unnecessary for the player to obtain.

It's worth reiterating that there are several ways to achieve a high score for this challenge, so experimental players can mess with other Smelting Techniques.

Repeating this challenge with the same steps can also give them a perfect score if they receive better RNG.

