Graph Adversial Technology Experimental Log is a new photography event in Genshin Impact 4.2. During the event, you are required to take photographs of creatures and objects with different characteristics and help Lepine-Pauline with her research material.

Each day, you will get a new objective, and you can capture up to 10 pictures a day. Completing the tasks will get you Primogem and other in-game rewards.

This article will cover the best locations to take photographs for the first three days in Genshin Impact's Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event.

Day 1: Opponents with Wing-like Structure locations in Genshin Impact

Anemo Slimes location in Brightcrown Mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

The best spots to take photographs of opponents having wing-like structures are in Brightcrown Canyon, Mondstadt. You can find more than 10 Anemo Slimes in this area. Start by teleporting in Brightcrown Canyon using the waypoint and head northeast to find five slimes. Take their pictures and teleport back to the waypoint.

Take pictures of all the Anemo Slimes (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, head south and glide down from the edge to find more Anemo Slimes around a giant tree.

Day 2: Basically Ball-Shaped Teyvat Product locations in Genshin Impact

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that any item that is round counts as a ball-shaped product in the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. The Stormbearer Mountain is the best location to get photographs of Basically Ball-Shaped Teyvat Products in Genshin Impact.

Pinecones and Valberries (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in the Stormbearer Mountain and head west. You will find five Pinecones on the ground. In addition, you can find a couple of Apples and Valberries nearby. It is worth mentioning that there are several Hilichurls in this location, so you may have to engage in a battle.

Day 3: Basically Blue Wild Creature locations in Genshin Impact

You can find all the blue creatures near Statue of The Sevens (Image via HoYoverse)

The two best spots to get photographs of Basically Blue Wild Creatures are around the Statue of The Sevens in the new Fontaine area. You can start by teleporting to the Statue near the Marcotte Station and turn around. You will find two Flatcrest Fulmars near the bush. After getting their pictures, walk slightly west to find four Hydro Crystalflies.

You can find a lot of Hydro Crystalflies and blue-colored birds here (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, head to the Statue of The Seven in the Morte Region. You don't have to move from your location since you can find all the blue creatures you need right where you are. If you turn around, you will see four Hydro Crystalflies on the stairs. Additionally, you can find a couple of blue-colored birds flying around the Statue.

Completing all the tasks will reward you with at least 180 Primogems and other in-game items.