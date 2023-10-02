During An Eye for an Eye World Quest in Genshin Impact, travelers get the objective to Acquire the energy storage device and unlock the research terminal ahead. Luckily, it is a very simple task. There are three storage devices and three research terminals in the Geode Mine Shaft. All you need to do is place each device near the terminal within the time limit and break all three seals in the cave.

While performing this quest objective, you will also face some difficulties, such as flying spheres, which reduce the time by 30 seconds upon touching it. So make sure to avoid them.

Below is a guide to acquiring the energy storage device and unlocking the research terminal ahead.

How to acquire the energy storage device and unlock the research terminal ahead in Genshin Impact

There are three seals in the Geode Mine Shaft. You must pick up all three storage devices and place them near the research terminals to undo them. This will power up the mechanisms, allowing you to interact with them and break the seal.

As mentioned earlier, you will find a few flying spheres as obstacles during this quest in Genshin Impact. If it chases you, run and hide behind the crystal wall.

Place the storage device near the terminal to break the seal (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by picking up any one of the nearby energy storage devices and go straight. Next, take the first right turn, then another right, and finally left to find the first research terminal in the Geode Mine Shaft. Now, place the storage device near the terminal and interact with it to break the first seal.

On a related note, you can also collect a Mysterious Ore if you turn left after the first right turn you took earlier. This item can be used to form an Arkhium Stock and open a secret location where you can collect chests, Hydroculus, and a hidden achievement in Genshin Impact.

Go back to Caterpillar's location to pick up another device (Image via HoYoverse)

Head back to where Caterpillar and Lanoire are to pick up another storage device. This time, you need to keep going straight without making any turns. You will be able to easily spot the research terminal.

Place the energy storage device near it and break the second seal, which will open more paths. Once that is done, go back to your original spot to pick up the last device.

This is the final research terminal (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the third energy storage device, go straight and turn left at the end. You will find the last research terminal near a broken mine car. Place the storage device near it and wait for Paimon to finish her dialogue. Next, interact with the terminal and break the final seal in the Geode Mine Shaft.

After this, you just need to defeat one enemy and get out of the Fortress of Meropide. Completing An Eye for an Eye World Quest in Genshin Impact will give you 50 Primogems and an achievement.