Genshin Impact guide: How to complete Lingering Malady quest

Lingering Malady is an easy quest in Genshin Impact for players who know what they're doing.

It is one of those quests that involves the player investigating a general location rather than being specifically told to go to one area.

As a result, some Genshin Impact players can feel overwhelmed looking all over Mondstadt just to pick up three posters and one billboard.

Fortunately, it's very easy to use a guide to find where everything is hidden. Their locations are always in the same spot, and there are no hidden puzzles or enemies to worry about.

Hence, the only concern Genshin Impact players should have with Lingering Malady is where they can find the necessary items.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Lingering Malady

Aramis's location in Genshin Impact is within the confines of this red rectangle (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

It should be noted that players can collect any poster or billboard in any order. Any terms like "first poster" or "second poster" are simply used so players would know how many they've collected thus far.

To start Lingering Malady, players need to be at least Adventure Rank 30. If that's the case, they just need to talk to Aramis, who could be found walking beneath the stairs leading up to the monastery.

Once they talk to him, they will be tasked to collect three posters and a billboard.

The first poster

The first poster's location (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Genshin Impact players can make regular use of the Teleport Waypoint near the Knights of Favonius's headquarters, as they can easily land on any of the roofs where the posters may lie.

In the case of the first poster, it can be found on the roof of the building near the crafting bench. All players have to do to collect it is by interacting with it. Once they have done so, the player will immediately add the poster to their inventory.

The second poster

The second poster's location (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

One can find the second poster near the Knights of Favonius headquarters. It's very close to the Teleport Waypoint, so some players will choose to collect this poster first.

Like in the previous example, players just need to interact with the poster to collect it. No further action is necessary.

The third poster

The final poster's location (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Players can find the final poster on the southernmost building's roof within Mondstadt. Players who opt to climb the walls up to the roof should know that some of the building's geometry makes traversing through it difficult if they're directly below the roof.

It's still doable, especially since there's a big wall that surrounds the city that players can use to their advantage. Once they collect this poster, they just need to find the missing billboard.

The missing billboard

The missing billboard's location (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This is the final part of Lingering Malady. Once they interact with the billboard shown above, it will automatically be put in the correct location. Once that's done and assuming the player collected all of the posters, they just need to go back to Aramis to finish the quest.

Genshin Impact players will get 100 Adventure EXP, 20,000 Mora, six Hero's Wits, and three Northern Smoked Chickens upon successfully completing Lingering Malady.

