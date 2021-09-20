Genshin Impact guide for Spectral Secrets event (Day 2): How to investigate and get free Primogems

The daily reset brings the second day of the Spectral Secrets event in Genshin Impact, with more Specters to defeat and expeditions to complete.

Similar to Day 1, gamers need to clear out a group of Specters to unlock the S-rank expedition commission. However, the location and puzzle for the second day are different, and some users may miss the position of the Electric Lamps.

This article will guide Genshin Impact players in completing the preliminary investigation and dispatching their characters to the expeditions.

How to complete Day 2 of the Spectral Secrets event in Genshin Impact

On Day 2 of the Spectral Secrets event in Genshin Impact, an S-rank expedition commission provides 20 Primogems. However, it is locked behind a preliminary investigation where you need to complete a puzzle and defeat a group of Specters.

The investigation takes place near Konda Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the second day, the investigation will take place in Konda Village. You can teleport to the nearest Waypoint and head to the navigated location.

Light up three Electric Lamps at the waterfall (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you reach the location, your first task is to charge three Electric Lamps using Electrogranum. All the lamps are in front of the small waterfall, just like in the image above.

You can summon an Electrogranum from Thunder Sakura Bough on top of the waterfall. Then, glide down to the first lamp hanging on the waterfall until you reach the last lamp.

Defeat all the Specters to complete the investigation (Image via Genshin Impact)

After all Electric Lamps are lit up, six Specters will be spawned, followed by another three later. You need to defeat all of them to complete the preliminary investigation and unlock the S-rank expedition commission.

Before defeating the Specters, it is recommended to deploy a Pyro, Cryo or Electro character as they are immune to their respective elements.

Dispatch your characters to four expeditions (Image via Youtube/Gaming with Abyss)

Teleport back to the Waypoint in Inazuma City and interact with Katheryne to open the Spectral Secrets expedition map. Now that the S-rank commission is unlocked, dispatch two of your characters to the said commission to get 20 Primogems.

It would help if you used characters with the recommended elements and the highest level as it will increase your expedition rating and rewards.

Since you are only allowed to take four expeditions, take the remaining two A-rank commissions and one B-rank to obtain the maximum Primogem reward for the day. If you run out of characters to dispatch, make sure to take advantage of Friend Support and use their character to increase your expedition rating.

Once all of the expeditions for Day 2 are completed, claim the rewards from the Spectral Secrets expedition map by recalling the dispatched characters. The total reward you can obtain for the second day is 60 Primogems and other level-up materials.

Edited by Sabine Algur