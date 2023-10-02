Genshin Impact: Handwheel location and how to use it

Handwheel is an item that players need during the "Our Purpose is in Another Canal World Quest" in Genshin Impact 4.1. During the second half of the quest, travelers get the objective of fixing four underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide. However, one of them is missing a Handwheel, and it is not possible to repair the pipe without it. Thus, you must locate the item to proceed further in the quest.

Unfortunately, the quest navigation does not give any clues about the handwheel's location, and some players might end up wasting a lot of time looking for it. On that note, this Genshin Impact article will help you in finding and using it.

Genshin Impact: Handwheel location in Our Purpose is in Another Canal World Quest

Copy the Xenochromatic Ray's ability (Image via HoYoverse)

After rescuing Balent from the Hilichurl camp and bringing him back to the pier as per Aigouy's request, you will get another request from the former, which is to fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide. This is a pretty simple task; all you need to do is rotate the handwheel on the pipes and stop the air coming from them.

As mentioned previously, one pipe is missing a handwheel, and you must locate it. Once you get to the said pipe's location, you will find a Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray swimming below you and the missing handwheel sealed inside a seaweed puzzle. You must copy the creature's ability and cut all the vines.

Aim at the shining spot and use the water blade (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three vines, and you must cut all of them. To do so, aim at the glowing part and release the Xenochromatic Ray's waterblade skill. This will cut all the vines and undo the seal. Next, pick up the handwheel and install it in the pipeline.

How to use the handwheel to control the regulating valve

This is what the handwheel should look like after rotating it (Image via HoYoverse)

After installing the handwheel into the pipeline, rotate it two times. Look at the image above for reference. This will stop the leakage and fix the first pipe in Genshin Impact's Our Purpose is in Another Canal World Quest.

You can now head over to the locations of the other three pipelines. Luckily, they are not missing any parts, but you will encounter some enemies, so you must prepare to defeat them by copying a strong ability, such as the new Xenochromatic Jellyfish's explosion. After clearing the area, all you need to do is rotate the handwheel on the pipelines until the leakage stops.

After this, report back to Balent at the pier. This will end this short quest line in Genshin Impact, rewarding you with 30 Primogems and two Hero's Wit.