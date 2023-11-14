Happy Birthday is a secret hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact, which is pretty easy to miss because of its prerequisites and location. The quest revolves around Lanoire's birthday, where she is "abducted" by a hilichurl, and Earnshaw seeks your help to find her. The entire quest is just dialogues between the Traveler and a few other NPCs, such as Caterpillar and Lanoire, who most players might remember from the Unfinished Comedy World Quest.

Completing this quest will unlock a hidden achievement - "The Story is Over, But...," worth five Primogems. This is a full guide on completing the Happy Birthday World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Happy Birthday quest location and guide

Talk to Earnshaw (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, Happy Birthday is a hidden quest in Genshin Impact. It is near Earnshaw's house, northwest of the Court of Fontaine. After completing all the prerequisites, you can simply visit his place to find a quest marker above his head. Talk to Earnshaw to start the mission.

A brief cutscene will begin, and the NPC will tell you that a hilichurl "abducted" Lanoire and requests your aid in locating her while he calls for more help. After talking to Earnshaw, follow the quest navigation and head further north. You might find a couple of enemies on the way, but you can avoid them to save time.

Talk to Caterpillar and Lanoire (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the quest location, you will find Lanoire standing next to a hilichurl, who turns out to be Caterpillar. Talk to them to trigger another cutscene. After a while, Earnshaw and a guard arrive at the scene, and Caterpillar quietly leaves. This will conclude the Happy Birthday quest in Genshin Impact.

As a reward, you will get 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP and unlock a hidden achievement called "The Story is Over, But...," which is worth five Primogems.

Prerequisites to unlock Happy Birthday quest in Genshin Impact

Unlocking Happy Birthday is pretty complicated since it has a lot of prerequisites. This hidden quest can be triggered after completing the Pursuit quest. However, the availability of Pursuit depends upon another quest called "Through the Looking Glass," which in turn requires the completion of yet another quest. At any rate, you need to complete a lot of missions to unlock Happy Birthday.

Here is a list of all the quests you need to do before you can start Happy Birthday:

Book of Esoteric Revelations. In the Wake of Narcissus. Through the Looking Glass. Pursuit.

Once you have completed Pursuit, teleport to the waypoint northwest of the Court of Fontaine, near Earnshaw's house, and adjust the in-game time by one day. This will unlock Happy Birthday, and a quest marker will appear on the map.