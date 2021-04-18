Primogems are an important currency in Genshin Impact. They can be used for various things, but most importantly, they are used for pulling in the gacha banners.

Gacha is the main source of monetization in Genshin Impact. Players are offered lovable characters to collect on their roster. These characters will assist players in their journey all across Teyvat, creating a more lively experience.

Genshin Impact: How to collect over 2000 Primogems in April

For the remaining 12 days of April, players can obtain a total of 2380-2430 Primogems. Here is every source of Primogem:

Spiral Abyss = 600 Primogems Daily Commissions = 720 Primogems Hoyolab Check-in = 20-40 Primogems Marvelous Merchandise = 180 Primogems Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Bug Fixes = 300 Primogems Test Run = 20 Primogems New 1.5 Hangout Event = 120 Primogems Possible New 1.5 Achievements = 60-90 Primogems New Story Quests = 60 Primogems

How to collect over 2000 Primogems in Genshin Impact: Details of every source

April is almost ending, and with it, Genshin Impact 1.5 will arrive. Players saving for the upcoming Zhongli rerun or Eula banner can refer to this guide to estimate their Primogems income.

#1 - Spiral Abyss

Finishing Spiral Abyss with 36 stars will reward 600 Primogems

Spiral Abyss rotates every two weeks, and players can replay floor 9-12 every time. If they're able to finish each floor with nine stars, players can obtain a total of 600 Primogems.

#2 - Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions reward 60 Primogems every time

Every day, players can collect 60 Primogems by finishing four daily commissions. In 12 days, this will stack up to 720 Primogems.

#3 - HoYoLab Check-in

HoYoLab is the official forum for Genshin Impact

If players have not been checking in to the official forum (or have been checking in every day), they can obtain a total of 20 Primogems. Players who have logged in twice before still have a chance to obtain 40 Primogems.

#4 - Marvelous Merchandise

100 Primogems from Mega Box

Marvelous Merchandise event still has two days remaining. Along with the Mega Box, players can collect 180 Primogems.

#5 - Maintenance Compensation

Genshin Impact 1.5 is coming, and players can expect 300 Primogems for maintenance compensation.

#6 - Bug Fixes

Bug fixes compensation for Genshin Impact 1.4

Along with version updates, Genshin Impact usually also comes with bug fixes. Players are likely to receive 300 Primogems from this.

#7 - Test Run

20 Primogems from Childe's test run

Genshin Impact 1.5 will come with a new 5-star banner. Doing the test run will yield 20 Primogems for the players.

#8 - New 1.5 Hangout Event

Hangout Event usually reward 60 Primogems each

Diona and Act 2 for Noelle will be available in Genshin Impact 1.5. If the new event follows the pattern in 1.4, players can expect 120 Primogems from obtaining all the possible endings.

#9 - Possible New 1.5 Achievements

Hangout event achievement in Genshin Impact 1.4

New versions usually come with new achievements as well. Players can expect around 30 Primogems for each new hangout event and 30 more from the new bosses in the version.

#10 - New Story Quests

Upcoming story quests in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

Eula and Zhongli will not only be featured banners, but they will also have their own story quest. 60 Primogems will most likely be rewarded from each story quest.

April is ending, yet players can still expect a decent amount of Primogems. This is great news for those who plan to pull on the upcoming banners.