Genshin Impact: How to get Ancient Stone Key in the Sumeru Desert

Genshin Impact's 3.4 update released a new area called the Desert of Hadramaveth into the Sumeru region, expanding the borders of the Land of Wisdom even further and making it the largest nation in Teyvat that can be explored. The new map includes a ton of new chests, challenges, and a series of World Quests.

While exploring the region, players may have encountered a locked room in the Tanit Camps subarea that can only be accessed using a unique item called the Ancient Stone Key. Interestingly, this key wasn't made available in Genshin Impact until February 6, when HoYoverse released another new short series of World Quest. This article will focus on guiding players on how to obtain the Ancient Stone Key and where to use it.

Obtaining the Ancient Stone Key to get four Precious Chests in Genshin Impact

The Ancient Stone Key is a unique item in Genshin Impact that can be used to unlock a secret chamber in the Tanit Camps after completing a series of quests.

Although there were quite a few instances where a player accidentally entered the locked area due to an in-game glitch, the key to this particular chamber wasn't accessible to players until February 6. The item was locked behind a quest that was added later on by HoYoverse, including a new hidden achievement, '...For She Shall Surely Requite.'

To obtain this key, you must first complete the 'Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters...' World Quest series, which includes three short quests. It should be noted that this particular Genshin Impact questline can only be triggered after finishing the following quests:

The Dirge of Bilqis

Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost Is Now Found

Tadhla the Falcon

Apocalypse Lost

After fulfilling these requirements, you can begin 'Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters...,' which can be triggered by interacting with Yuften in the Tanit Camps right below the Statue of the Seven. The quest chain includes three short quests, which are as follows:

Behold, the Sign Comes Like A Thief...

Make Bright the Arrows, Gather the Shields...

For Her Judgment Reaches to the Skies...

Completing all three will reward you with 120 Primogems, a new Genshin Impact Achievement, and more.

Complete 'Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters...' to earn 120 Primogems(Image via HoYoverse)

Once all of the quests have been completed, you must return to the Tanit Camps by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven. Upon reaching this location, you should head to Babel's usual location and look for a carpet near the walls. The Ancient Stone Key can be obtained by investigating one of the corners of this carpet.

Location of the Ancient Stone Key and the locked room (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, you must head down to the building's lowest floor and locate a door that's half buried under the sand, which can be unlocked using the key. Inside the room are four Precious Chests and each chest will reward you with 50,000 Mora, allowing you to obtain a total of 200,000 Mora.

Additionally, players can also interact with other items inside the chamber to obtain extra rewards, such as a few 3-star artifacts and Mora.

Poll : 0 votes