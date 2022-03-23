Genshin Impact Hyakunin Ikki guide (Day 6): Best teams and skills for 'Behold the Endless Maelstrom'

The Hyakunin Ikki event in Genshin Impact is coming to an end as the last stage is now unlocked for all players. The final challenge is full of ferocious enemies from the latest version, which is rifthounds and vishaps.

Players must reach at least 3000 points to get all the rewards from the event page. Here are the best teams for F2P travelers with a lack of DPS to clear the stage.

Best team and skill for Challenge 6 in Genshin Impact's Hyakunin Ikki

Team and skill for challenge 6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the last challenge, the enemies of Genshin Impact's Hyakunin Ikki focused on rifthounds and vishaps. Both types favor a close-combat style, always trying to chase after the active character. Here are the best teams using trial characters and the skills suitable for them.

Razor & Kaeya (Moonshadow Fall + We're on Fire!) Kazuha & Bennett (From Oni of Ogata + Phantom Eye) Barbara & Kamisato Ayaka ( Celebration Beyond Count) + Frigid Regimen) Fischl & Xiangling (Whitewater Wave + Fiery Banishment) Sucrose & Yoimiya (Clean Cut, True Sight + Unique Life) Gorou & Arataki Itto (Mr. Infinity + Shrine of Stone)

Razor and Kaeya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Razor is the main DPS for the first team, while Kaeya will be utilized as a Cryo applicant and Energy charger. By triggering Electroconduct, the enemies will have a lower resistance to Physical Damage, perfect for Razor as his trial kit focuses on Physical Damage.

Kazuha and Bennett (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second team consists of Kazuha and Bennett. Kazuha can gather enemies using his Elemental Skill, while Bennett can inflict Pyro on them to further generate Elemental Reaction. It is better if players constantly swap both of them as they have a low cooldown for Elemental Skill.

Barbara and Kaeya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Barbara with Refinement 5 Thrilling Tales of Dragon can greatly boost Ayaka's performance in the battle. Since the said weapon is a 3-star catalyst, most if not all players already have this catalyst.

Fortunately, most enemies in this challenge prefer to fight in close combat, so Barbara's Elemental Skill can both heal Ayaka and inflict Hydro on nearby opponents.

Fischl and Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl and Xiangling have always been a great duo to trigger Overload. Both of them have a short cooldown of Elemental Skills, so players can continuously spam them. In addition, if all of Skill and Burst has been used, they can choose to attack the enemies using Xiangling's Charged Attack before changing to the next team.

Sucrose and Yoimiya in a team (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya can be paired with other characters, especially those who can help trigger Elemental Reactions like Xingqiu. Sucrose is being used here to get more Elemental Particles for Yoimiya's Burst. Once Yoimiya has used her Elemental Skill and Burst, change to the next team.

Gorou and Arataki Itto (Image via HoYoverse)

The last team consists of Geo members, Gorou and Arataki Itto. Without a doubt, Gorou will be the support while Itto deals damage. It is recommended to accumulate Itto's Superlative Superstrength before using his Elemental Burst so players can use the Charged Attack before anything else.

Once completing the last challenge, Travelers can open the event page to claim their rewards: Primogems, Talent Books, Weapon Ascension Materials, Mora, and Enhancement Ores.

