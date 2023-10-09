Genshin Impact Hydro characters tier-list

Hydro is arguably the best element in Genshin Impact. Most of the elemental reactions in the game rely on it to deal damage, such as Vaporize, Bloom, and Taser. The Hydro element also offers some of the best units for different team roles, including DPS and sub-DPS units. A character's in-game value is also always a topic of discussion among the fans.

This article will rank every playable Hydro character in Genshin Impact 4.1 based on their abilities and performance compared to others of the same element. Some of these units can be average, but they're not terrible.

Tier list for all the Hydro characters in Genshin Impact 4.1

Tier list for Hydro characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The above tier list ranks all the playable Hydro characters in Genshin Impact 4.1 based on their gameplay, damage output, and how they compare to their counterparts. Note that placing a character in a lower tier does not make them bad, but they're generally outperformed by those above them.

SS-tier

Yelan is an SS tier Hydro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS-tier is for the best characters in Genshin Impact. They are relatively easy to build and can fit into many team comps. Characters of this tier are also the best in their respective roles. Some of the SS-ranked Hydro units are

Neuvillete

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Yelan

Xingqiu

These characters are generally the most popular options in the Spiral Abyss. While Neuvillette is a newly released character, many players recently ran him solo on Floor 12 and easily cleared it, proving that he is worthy of being in the SS-tier.

S-tier

Childe is an S-tier Hydro DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The S-rank characters are slightly below the SS-rank, but they are still some of the best in the game. Here is a list of units in this tier:

Chlide/Tartaglia

Nilou

These characters are extremely strong and capable but require certain team comps to shine. For example, Nilou is really good in a Bloom team, but she fails to deliver in other reaction-based teams.

A-tier

Mona is an A-tier unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The A-tier on this list means that the character is really good but not the best in their role. Some of these units are

Mona

Kamisato Ayato

Mona is an amazing support character, and many players may have seen her in multiple damage showcase videos. However, her Hydro application isn't the best, and she does not provide a lot of utility compared to other units like Kokomi.

B-tier

Barbara is good, but there are better options (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of B-tier Hydro characters in Genshin Impact:

Barbara

Candace

The characters in this tier have good skills but can be underwhelming compared to others ranked higher on this list. For example, Barbara is a decent healer, but her Hydro application is bad, and she applies wet status on the active unit with her Skill. These factors can be problematic against enemies that use elements like Cryo.

C-tier

Hydro Traveler belongs to C-tier (Image via HoYoverse)

The C-tier character can be viable with investments but is usually not the best option. Among all the elements, Hydro can be considered the Traveler's least popular build in Genshin Impact. They do not deal much damage but can be used in exploration in Fontaine.