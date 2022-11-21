Genshin Impact Hypostatic Symphony event: Release date, gameplay details and rewards

Genshin Impact developers recently released an announcement regarding a new event called Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse. It may feel familiar as veteran players once played this event during version 1.2.

The event is finally getting a rerun with new enemies and buffs for Travelers to enjoy. This article will include all the important gameplay details for the event and the rewards that can be claimed in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse gameplay and release date

The Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse will start in Genshin Impact on November 24 at 10:00 AM (UTC+8) and finish on December 5. For the entire duration, players can enter the event in Single Player or Co-Op mode and attempt to complete the tasks to unlock various rewards.

Four Hypostasis will be the main enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of four stages in the Hypostatic Symphony event, and each stage will be unlocked every two days after the event begins on November 24. The main enemy here will be four types of Hypostases, completely different from the first Hypostatic Symphony event:

Cryo Hypostasis Pyro Hypostasis Hydro Hypostasis Dendro Hypostasis

Each stage will have two modes: Standard Scoring and Intense Scoring. Gamers need to complete the standard mode first to unlock the intense mode.

Fight certain enemies to unlock Dissonance buffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Before challenging each Hypostasis, Travelers must choose one out of four Dissonance buffs to defeat them even faster. These bonuses can be obtained by defeating enemies before fighting the respective Hypostasis.

Choose one out of four buffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that each stage has different difficulties (Normal, Hard, Fearless, Extreme). Choosing the higher one will affect the Dissonance buff in terms of usage. The enemies will also gain more buffs at a higher level.

Cryo Hypostasis domain preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Since there is a limited amount of Dissonance that can be used, Travelers may run out of buffs that can be used even if the enemy is not defeated yet. In this case, they can consume Potions and Foods from their Inventory, as long as they keep an eye out for the cooldown and character's Fullness Gauge.

All Rewards from the Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse

Rewards from the Cryo Hypostasis (Image via HoYoverse)

A general breakdown of the rewards was mentioned in the official Genshin Impact announcement, but more details were shared in the 3.2 Special Program. As seen in the image above, one Hypostasis stage will reward gamers with 105 Primogems and Prisms.

In other words, players who complete all four stages in the Standard Scoring mode will obtain the full 420 Primogems rewards. The Prisms on the right may be the event currency and can be used in the event shop to buy the rewards of Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Hero's Wit.

Genshin Impact players can focus on defeating the Hypostasis enemy in the Standard Scoring mode and ignore the Intense Scoring mode if they only aim for the Primogems. If they still find it hard to complete, Travelers can attempt the challenge in Co-Op Mode with the help of other players.

