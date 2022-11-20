Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream: Redeem Codes, new characters, and more expected announcements

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream is expected to launch sometime between November 25~27, 2022. Special Programs have historically always aired 10~12 days before a Version Update, and Travelers know that Version 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022.

However, some gamers might be curious about what the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream will reveal. While not all content of the broadcast has been leaked yet, there are some obvious things to expect:

Redeem Codes

New characters

Genius Invokation TCG

New artifacts

New events

This short article will highlight all of these topics and what Travelers should know about them.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream

Free Primogems are guaranteed (Image via HoYoverse)

The most obvious thing to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream is that there will be three Redeem Codes that will give you 100 Primogems each when used. Every recent Special Program has had them, and there is no indication that this longtime tradition will be canceled any time soon.

Keep in mind that Redeem Codes from the upcoming broadcast will only last for one day. All Travelers should look them up and use them before they expire since receiving 300 free Primogems is more generous than what players usually get with other freebies.

New characters

Faruzan and Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan and Wanderer were present in many 3.3 beta leaks, so there is a very high chance that they will be featured in the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream. It is worth noting that past leaked characters with full data like these two have always been showcased in their respective Special Programs.

Travelers should expect to see a brief montage of their abilities and some voice lines in the upcoming Special Program when it airs. Wanderer will likely get a little more focus since he's a fan-favorite 5-star character and is more relevant to the game's plot.

Some leaked rerun banners (Image via HoYoverse)

As far as old 5-star banners go, current rumors point to Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Ayato all having reruns in this update. HoYoverse has yet to confirm if that's the case, but the forthcoming broadcast will be the best time to reveal this type of information.

Genius Invokation TCG

HoYoverse officially revealed Genius Invokation TCG a few updates ago, but the most important thing about it is that this new card game will finally debut in Genshin Impact 3.3. There is a good chance that the upcoming livestream will highlight some aspects of the forthcoming game mode.

Several leaks have already revealed a good amount of content from this game mode, but it's always useful to hear this type of information from an official source.

New artifacts

Two new artifact sets are expected to appear in the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream. Flowers of Paradise Lost is the artifact set from the top row in the aforementioned tweet, focusing on Elemental Mastery and applying buffs for Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon.

Desert Pavilion Chronicle is the artifact set from the bottom row, which buffs Anemo damage and has some buffs for Normal and Charged Attacks.

New events

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.3:



1. The Wanderer, Faruzan

2. Genius Invokation TCG

3. Two new artifact sets

4. Akitsu Kimodameshi (event with Itto; rewards include free 4★ Floral Rainfall sword)

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Misty Dungeon rerun

The final thing to discuss here is the possibility of the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream showing off some of the new events in the next Version Update. Past Special Programs tend to highlight various events, so this broadcast shouldn't be any different.

Travelers should know that not all events get equal screen time, but Akitsu Kimodameshi is the main event of this update, and it features Itto. Other events of note include:

Windtrace rerun

Misty Dungeon rerun

An event where you collect balloons

That's it for a quick overview of what to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream.

