Genshin Impact Iansan constellation guide

Iansan is a new 4-star Electro Polearm character released in Genshin Impact 5.5. Hailing from the Collective of Plenty tribe in Natlan, her in-game job as a fitness/sports coach is tied into her kit, making her a great support character for almost all ATK-scaling DPS units. Additionally, she has strong synergy with Varesa, the 5-star character released alongside her.

Since obtaining constellations for 4-star characters is comparatively easy, this article provides a detailed guide on all of Iansan's constellations, including the ones you should focus on and the ones that are not as necessary.

Genshin Impact: Iansan's constellations and their pull value

C1 - Starting's Never Easy

Iansan's Constellation #1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

"When Iansan is in combat and is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, she will restore 15 Elemental Energy for every 6 Nightsoul points she consumes. This effect can trigger once every 18s."

Iansan's C1 allows her to regain Energy faster so that she can spam her Elemental Burst more often. Since Iansan provides buffs to teammates after using her Elemental Burst, this constellation is pretty good for her, especially if her Energy Recharge stats are not as high.

Pull Value: MEDIUM

C2 - Laziness is the Enemy!

Iansan's Constellation #2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

"When using the Elemental Burst The Three Principles of Power, Iansan will also gain the Precise Movement effect from her Passive Talent "Enhanced Resistance Training" for 15s. Additionally, if Iansan is off-field while Precise Movement is active, she will also increase your current active character's ATK by 30%. You must first unlock the Passive Talent "Enhanced Resistance Training" to access the above effect."

Iansan's C2 provides an additional 30% ATK buff to the on-field character. This is on top of the immense ATK boosts she already provides, which makes this constellation a must-have.

Pull Value: HIGH

C3 - Scientific Diet Planning

Iansan's Constellation #3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

"Increases the Level of Thunderbolt Rush by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15."

Iansan's C3 increases the maximum upgrade level of her Elemental Skill by three levels. Since Iansan's role in a team is that of an off-field support character who provides buffs via her Elemental Burst, leveling up her Elemental Skill will not be of much use. Hence, this constellation is not necessary for Iansan.

Pull Value: LOW

C4 - Slow and Steady Wins the Race

Iansan's Constellation #4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

"When the Kinetic Energy Scale is present, Iansan will gain 2 stacks of Surging Force after your current active character (excluding herself) uses their Elemental Burst. The stacks last until the Scale leaves the field, and Surging Force can be gained once per Scale summoning. Whenever Iansan restores Nightsoul points via the Scale, she will consume 1 Surging Force stack and restore 4 additional Nightsoul points. Additionally, if her Nightsoul restoration from the Scale overflows, Iansan will gain 50% of the overflow the next time she restores Nightsoul points via the Scale."

The Kinetic Energy Scale is summoned by Iansan after using her Elemental Burst. With her C4, Iansan restores Nightsoul Points (using the Scale) faster, allowing her to provide a greater ATK boost to her teammates. Iansan's ATK buff scales off her own personal ATK, as well as the total amount of Nightsoul points she currently possesses, which makes this constellation an easy method for Iansan to gain Nightsoul points faster. If you are pulling for Iansan's constellations, her C4 is a priority.

Pull Value: HIGH

C5 - We Can Push it Further!

Iansan's Constellation #5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

"Increases the Level of The Three Principles of Power by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15."

Iansan's C3 increases the maximum upgrade level of her Elemental Burst by three levels. Since Iansan's bread and butter is her Elemental Burst, this constellation will allow her to increase her overall ATK buff cap.

Pull Value: MEDIUM

C6 - Teachings of the Collective of Plenty

Iansan's Constellation #6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

"The Kinetic Energy Scale's duration is increased by 3s. Additionally, when Iansan triggers Nightsoul point restoration, if there is any overflow, she will gain the Extreme Force effect, which increases the DMG dealt by your current active character by 25% for 3s."

Iansan's C6 not only increases the duration of her Elemental Burst (and consequently the duration of the ATK buff she provides), but it also gives the on-field character an extra 25% DMG boost. Since Iansan is primarily a support character whose role in the team is to buff the active DPS character, her C6 greatly enhances her support capabilities, and is a must-have.

Pull Value: HIGH

