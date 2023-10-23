Genshin Impact: Is Ballad of the Boundless Blue good for Neuvillette?

Genshin Impact 4.1 is giving everyone a free 4-star weapon through the new flagship event. Aside from ascension materials and Primogems, players can purchase the Ballad of the Boundless Blue Catalyst alongside its refinement materials. Based on the stats and refinement skills, the weapon is meant for a DPS unit.

Hence, the following article will clarify things for players on the Ballad of the Boundless Blue's usage, alongside its worth with Neuvillette. Judging by the buffs it provides for Charged and Normal Attacks, it can be assumed that the Catalyst will be a decent F2P choice on the Hydro Sovereign of Fontaine.

While on the topic of F2P weapons, Neuvillette is often recommended to be paired with Prototype Amber for most scenarios. However, replacing it with the Ballad of the Boundless Blue will increase the Energy Regeneration that can grant him enough scope for different playstyles.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is a decent F2P weapon for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Ballad of the Boundless Blue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Having an above-average F2P weapon for a 5-star character is a dream for Genshin Impact players. Everyone can build their favorite unit for the most challenging enemies by forging the weapon or collecting it via an event. The Ballad of the Boundless Blue from the ongoing event provides a balanced stat for the characters it is meant for.

Neuvillette, although a DPS character, needs HP as a primary ascension stat for scaling his damage output. However, he can be played in various ways, depending on the weapon equipped on him. Readers should look at this article to understand how Neuvillette's passives and other abilities work.

As mentioned, players must complete objectives in the Waterborne Poetry for the Ballad of the Boundless Blue, alongside its refinement materials. The weapon grants 565 ATK stat and 30.6% increased ER on the wearer, although Neuvillette will only use the latter.

Ballad equipped on Neuvillette (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, the main synergy comes from the refinement buff, which states the following at maximum refinement:

"Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16%, and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 12%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s."

Since Neuvillette's primary damage output will be via Charged Attack channeling, the Ballad of the Boundless Blue will help him deal damage up to 36%. Players will also benefit from the Energy Regeneration sub-stat for increased burst uptime.

Casting Neuvillette's ultimate can spawn in Sourcewater Droplets, reducing the build-up time for Charged Attack.

Waterborne Poetry (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hence, the Ballad of the Boundless Blue is recommended for Neuvillette, as it provides balanced perks in all departments. However, if you are looking for the best character to have this equipped on, then Wrothesley might be the most substantial pick.