Genshin Impact poetry event character locations

Waterborne Poetry, Genshin Impact's latest flagship event, brings closure to one of the oldest mysteries in Mondstadt. Those who have completed the event quest learn about the rich world-building and truth behind Springvale's spirit fairy. After completing the poetry gala's third act, players might think there is nothing else to do in the event.

However, it is the opposite. The end of Neighboring Nations Congenial Poetry Gala brings many new easter eggs in Genshin Impact. Until the event's conclusion, players can visit various places to find familiar playable characters and interact with them. This article will cover all the interactable locations you can find after the end of Waterborne Poetry's event quest.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Location of Hu Tao and Xiao after Waterborne Poetry event

Ensure you have completed all acts of the Waterborne Poetry's event quest, or you cannot find these characters at the given locations. These playable Genshin Impact characters will be available for interaction until the end of the current flagship event. Hence, you have until October 30, 2023, to find and interact with them.

Hu Tao's Event Location

In front of Granny Shan's Toy Shop .(Image via HoYoverse)

After event quests, you can teleport to Liyue Harbor to find everyone's favorite Wangsheng Parlor director, Hu Tao. She will be with NPC Jifang, the owner of the Wanwen bookhouse. Interacting with them will trigger an interesting conversation where Hu Tao will try to scam Jifang into letting her sell new poetry books.

This is a very funny conversation and perfectly depicts the funeral director's unique personality in Genshin Impact.

Xiao's Event Location

Lisha mountains in Liyue (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, Genshin Impact players can find Xiao wandering near the Lisha mountains of Liyue. Teleport to this waypoint located southwest of Mt. Tianheng to find Xiao near Pervases Temple.

Interacting with him will reveal the inspiration he gained from traveling during the Waterborne Poetry event. Furthermore, he also expresses the feeling of calmness in his chest after writing a poem of his own.

Xiao's poem (Image via HoYoverse)

Those interested can visit Pervases Temple, located southwest of Xiao's location. Depending on whether you have rebuilt this place, you can find the poem either placed on the table or near the statue on the ground.

Honorable mention

Find Callirhoe's happy melody here (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a sweet easter egg related to Callirhoe that can be found in Springvale, Mondstadt. After completing Genshin Impact 4.1 event quest, players can teleport to the south waypoint and near the edge for an interactable option "listen" to pop up. Trigger this to hear Callirhoe hum a happy melody, who has now assimilated herself in the spring waters again.

You can also interact with Callirhoe's lover Finch in Springvale during the daytime to hear some new conversations.