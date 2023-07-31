Joyeux Voucher is an event-limited currency that Genshin Impact players can farm in the new time-limited Veluriyam Mirage region. Travelers can use this item to acquire Kaeya's new outfit for free, along with some other in-game rewards such as Mora, Hero's Wit, and Enhancement Ores. There are a total of 315 Joyeux Vouchers in the entire event map, and they can be obtained by finding Voucher Boxes, opening chests, and completing puzzles.

That said, travelers don't need to collect all 315 since all the rewards can be obtained by acquiring 270 vouchers. Luckily, the event also provides a gadget that marks their location on the map, which makes collecting vouchers a lot easier.

Joyeux Vouchers locations and how to farm them in Genshin Impact

Voucher Box locations

All Voucher Box locations (Image via Interactive Map)

The above map shows the location of all 37 Voucher Boxes in the Veluriyam Mirage map. Although it is called a box, it is round in shape and has two leaf-like attachments on top. Each Voucher Box contains four Joyeux Vouchers, so Genshin Impact players can obtain a total of 148 Vouchers just by collecting these boxes.

Fascinating Chest locations

Locations of all the chests in the new map (Image via Interactive Map)

Genshin Impact players can also collect chests while exploring the Veluriyam Mirage region. Refer to the map above for all their locations. Here is a total chest count based on the Interactive Map:

Common Chest x32

Exquisite Chest x25

Precious Chest x4

Luxurious Chest x5

Each chest offers one Joyeux Voucher, and thus, one can obtain up to 66 Vouchers from chests. Note that there are around 10 to 20 more chests that are not marked on the Interactive Map and can only be obtained while doing the event story and world quests.

Time trial and other puzzle locations

All time trials and puzzle challenge locations (Image via Interactive Map)

There are many puzzles and challenges in the new event map, which offer chests and Joyeux Vouchers upon completing them. Genshin Impact players can find the locations of these puzzles on the map shown above. Here is a quick rundown of all kinds of challenges:

Time Trials x34

Floating Dendro puzzle x3

Streaming Projectors x11

Brilliant Mirror x6

Players can obtain 54 Joyeux Vouchers by completing these challenges. Some of these puzzles are accessible only after completing all the quests in the region. Adding this amount to the vouchers obtained from chests and boxes will sum up to 280 Joyeux Vouchers, unlocking all the rewards, including Kaeya's free outfit.

Use Flowing and Felicitous Joyspar gadgets to locate the vouchers

Use this gadget to find the vouchers (Image via Interactive Map)

Travelers can use a gadget called Flowing Joyspar to mark the locations of the vouchers on the map. The item can be obtained from the event menu after collecting 90 Joyeux Vouchers. Upon activation, it will mark the locations of all nearby puzzles, chests, and Voucher Boxes on the mini-map.

Furthermore, after collecting 270 Joyeux Vouchers, Genshin Impact players can upgrade the gadget to Felicitous Joyspar. What makes this different from its previous version is that it marks the location of all the unclaimed chests and puzzles in the Veluriyam Mirage.