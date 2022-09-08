Genshin Impact Kokomi banner release date, time, four stars, and Weapons

Genshin Impact will enter the second phase of the current 3.0 update. Officials confirmed that the second phase will drop with Sangonomiya Kokomi and Ganyu's rerun banners at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 09, 2022.

Here is a quick rundown of the 4-stars that will be featured:

Dori

Xingqiu

Sucrose

Players will find the signature weapons of Sangonomiya Kokomi and Ganyu on the weapon banner. The official notice states that the rerun banners and weapon banners will stay live until September 27, 2022.

As a Hydro enabler and healer, Kokomi continues to be one of the most used characters in the game. Her kit makes the playstyle quite flexible, allowing her to fit in multiple teams. Here is everything players need to know about the latest Kokomi banner.

Genshin Impact officials reveal Sangonomiya Kokomi Banner and 4-stars for 3.0 phase two

Genshin Impact officials have shared a bunch of details regarding Sangonomiya Kokomi's upcoming rerun banner. The Drifting Luminescence banner will launch on September 09, 2022 , at 18:00 (UTC +8), which happens to be the same day that patch 3.0 will enter its second phase. Kokomi's rerun banner will stay in-game until September 27, 2022.

The official tweet below shows all the 4-stars that will receive a boosted drop-rate on Kokomi's banner in Genshin Impact. Here is a list of all the featured 4-star characters:

Dori

Xingqiu

Sucrose

Dori is a new 4-star character from Sumeru that players will meet through the current Archon Quest in-game. Dori is an Electro Claymore character that excels at healing and generating particles for all nearby party members. All healing and other abilities in her kit are based on her max HP, so players will have to build her differently.

Next is Sucrose, an excellent 4-star Anemo character who is pretty famous for her crowd control abilities. Sucrose can use her Elemental Skill and Bursts to create a small vacuum to pull small enemies in Genshin Impact. With a 4-piece set bonus of Viridescent Venerer, Sucrose can help shred elemental resistance and grant additional Elemental Mastery to the party members through her passive talents.

Lastly, Xingqiu will return with Kokomi's banner in Genshin Impact. As one of the most used 4-star characters, Xingqiu is a Hydro Sword user who excels as a damage dealer and hydro enabler. He is widely used in many popular Vaporize and Freeze teams.

Officials reveal Genshin Impact 3.0 phase two weapon banner

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Wish Duration〓

2022/09/09 18:00:00–2022/09/27 14:59:59



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!〓Event Wish Duration〓2022/09/09 18:00:00–2022/09/27 14:59:59 Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!〓Event Wish Duration〓2022/09/09 18:00:00–2022/09/27 14:59:59#GenshinImpact https://t.co/9XtTNindm9

Officials have also shared the upcoming weapon banner for patch 3.0's second phase. With Kokomi returning to the character event banners, it is no coincidence that her signature weapon, Everlasting Moonglow, will also appear on the weapon banner.

Everlasting Moonglow is a 5-star Catalyst weapon with HP% as its secondary stat. At level 90, the weapon provides a base ATK of 608 and 49.6% HP% on the sub-stat.

This Genshin Impact weapon's passive is tailor-made for Sangonomiya Kokomi. At refinement level one, the Catalyst will increase the healing bonus by 10% and normal attack damage will be increased by 1% of wielder's max HP.

The Everlasting Moonglow will share the pity with another 5-star bow called the Amos Bow. Here are the 4-star weapons that will be featured on the weapon banner:

Sacrificial Sword (Sword)

Favonius Greatsword (Claymore)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Eye of Perception (Catalyst)

Rust (Bow)

With so much content and highly anticipated reruns on the way, players are definitely looking forward to phase two of the 3.0 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi