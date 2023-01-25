Genshin Impact Lantern Rite: All Paper Theater puzzles guide

The fourth act of Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Paper Theater game is finally available, and it is called Adeptus Ex. Like the previous three acts, there are three new scenes with different scenarios and new mechanisms.

Fans can participate in the Lantern Rite Paper Theater mini-game to win the following rewards:

Primogems x 240

Festive Fever x 300

Mora x 240,000

Guide to Prosperity x 8

Guide to Diligence x 8

Guide to Gold x 8

This guide will showcase how to solve all the puzzles of the Paper Theater game in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Lantern Rite: Guide to all Paper Theater puzzles

Homecoming

Scene I

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Homecoming Scene I (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the first puzzle of Genshin Impact's Paper Theater game, and there are two ways to solve it. The first option is to switch the bottom left section with the bottom center, and the other is to move the door to the center by switching its place with the vase.

Scene II

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Homecoming Scene II (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve this puzzle, switch the bottom center and bottom right sections and wait until the actor hits the vase and reaches his original position. Then, move the actor to the middle, and the door to the bottom left position.

Scene III

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Homecoming Scene III (Image via HoYoverse)

It is the final puzzle of the Homecoming act, and the actor's objective is to reach his sister instead of a door. You can start by switching the bottom center section with the bottom right and wait for the actor to reach the vase. Then, return the sections to their original positions.

Across Mountains

Scene I

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Across Mountains Scene I (Image via HoYoverse)

Across Mountains is the next act of Genshin Impact's Paper Theater, and the difficulty level of the puzzles will also increase with each scene. You can start by switching to the top right section with the top left. Then, move the actor to the top center and wait for him to reach his treasure.

Scene II

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Across Mountains Scene II (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start by swapping the top left section with the top right as soon as the scene begins. When the actor reaches the center, switch the sections back to their original positions and wait for him to arrive at the section with a hole. Now, move the actor back to the top left section so he can get down through the hole to get to the chest.

Scene III

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Across Mountains Scene III (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final puzzle of Across Mountains, and you can start by moving the actor to the top right position and wait for him to turn back after hitting the first obstacle until he reaches the top left section with a hole. While he is doing that, swap the bottom center section with the top right and as soon as he reaches the top left section, move him to the top right position.

Over Peaks

Scene I

This first puzzle of Over Peaks is relatively simple and introduces some new stage mechanisms, such as the wind current in the top left section.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Over Peaks Scene I (Image via HoYoverse)

As soon as the scene begins, move the bottom right section to the bottom left position, and switch the bottom center section to the top left. When the actor reaches the center, move him to the bottom right area. This will help him reach the upper level through the gap using the wind current and reach his goal.

Scene II

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Over Peaks Scene II (Image via HoYoverse)

You will see another new mechanism that can create a space for the actor to reach the chest. First, wait until the actor reaches the center section with the wind current and then move him to the bottom right position so he can jump to the top right section.

Next, as he walks back and jumps over the hole using the wind currents, move him to the bottom center position and switch the bottom right and left sections with each other. Now, wait for him to get to the chest and finish his journey.

Scene III

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Over Peaks Scene III (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final scene of Over Peaks. Wait until the actor reaches the center and then move him to the bottom right position so he can get to the upper level using the wind current. Then, switch the sections back to their original positions and wait for him to jump down.

Next, switch the bottom center and bottom left sections with each other. When the actor reaches the center, move him to the bottom left position and let him do the rest.

Adeptus Ex

Scene I

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Adeptus Ex Scene I (Image via HoYoverse)

Adeptus Ex is the final act of the Paper Theater, and you will require a special key item in all three scenes to open the door.

First, wait until the actor reaches the center and then move him to the top right position. Now, switch the bottom center section to the bottom left and bring the door down to the bottom center.

Next, when the actor reaches the top center section with the hole, move him back to the top right so he can drop down to get the key and reach the door.

Scene II

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Adeptus Ex Scene II (Image via HoYoverse)

Wait until the actor reaches the center, then move him to the bottom right position and switch the bottom center section with the top center. Next, when the actor triggers the mechanism again and is about to leave the bottom right section, move him to the bottom left position, so he doesn't trigger it again.

Now, when he turns back after hitting the wall, switch his position with the top center so he can jump down, and as soon as he gets the key, move him back to the top so he can get to the door.

Scene III

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Adeptus Ex Scene III (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final puzzle in the Paper Theater mini-game and can be a bit tricky. The key in this scene will be used to unlock a section instead of a door. To solve it, wait until the actor reaches the center, move him to the top left position, and switch the bottom center and bottom left sections with each other. Next, wait for the actor to jump down the hole and move the vase to the top left.

Once he reaches the bottom right section, move the vase down to the bottom left position and switch the top left section with the bottom center. Then, wait until he gets to the center section with the hole and move him to the top left so he can jump down to get the key.

Now, move him with the vase to the center and switch the bottom left and right sections. Finally, wait until he hits the wall and then move him to the top center.

