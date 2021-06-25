Genshin Impact leaks reveal Electroculus and Inazuma’s Statue of the Seven

Recent Genshin Impact leaks lend a good insight into Inazuma and its Statue of the Seven (which requires Electroculus for its unique rewards).

Inazuma is going to be a new massive region for Genshin Impact fans to explore, which means there will be new rewards for them to stumble upon. One of which is related to Inazuma's Statue of the Seven.

There are a whopping 180 Electroculi to collect, but the rewards are quite generous for those that bother to search for all of them.

This article won't cover the Electroculus locations, but it will cover the reward system and what the Electroculus looks like. Genshin Impact leaks tend to be reliable, so it's likely that Genshin Impact fans will see something similar to the details listed below in the final product.

Genshin Impact leaks: Electroculus and Inazuma's Statue of the Seven

Demonstração do Electroculus pic.twitter.com/Hon8Efza7h — Genshin Impact Brasil. (@BrasilGenshin) June 22, 2021

The above tweet showcases what the Electroculus looks like in Genshin Impact. Like other Oculi in Genshin Impact, players will be able to collect and present it to the Statue of the Seven. The reward requires 10 Electroculi to hit level 2, with it progressively going up to 30 Electroculi at level 10.

Like other Oculi in Genshin Impact, the Elecroculus will be located all over Inazuma in some obvious and inconvenient locations. A full guide to every spawn location isn't yet available, but it will likely be leaked in due time.

Inazuma's Statue of the Seven

// genshin leaks



here’s a better look at the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma.



there are 180 electroculus to be offered to the statue to reach level 10.#genshinleaks #raidenshogun #baal #inazuma #Genshin_Impact pic.twitter.com/4FaGjrwQOV — hourly raiden 🔮 (@hourlyraiden) June 18, 2021

This is what Baal's statue looks like in Genshin Impact. It looks a little different from her in-game model, but it's a statue nonetheless. Here, players can offer up to 180 Electroculi, which is a notable increase over the previous Statues of the Seven.

In Mondstadt, players only needed to find 65 Anemoculi to reach level 10, whereas they needed to find 130 Geoculi to do the same in Liyue. It would seem as though every new statue introduces even more Oculi to collect, as Inazuma continues this trend in a notable fashion.

Inazuma's Statue of the Seven Rewards

A Statue of the Seven found in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Mania)

The following are the rewards for collecting Electroculi and providing it to the Statue of the Seven found in Inazuma.

Level 2 (10 Electroculi): 80 Adventure EXP, 60 Primogems, 5 Electro Sigils, 1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key

Level 3 (12 Electroculi): 120 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 5 Electro Sigils, 1 Memory of Violet Flash

Level 4 (15 Electroculi): 160 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 5 Electro Sigils, 1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key

Level 5 (18 Electroculi): 200 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 10 Electro Sigils, 1 Memory of Violet Flash

Level 6 (20 Electroculi): 240 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 10 Electro Sigils, 1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key

Level 7 (22 Electroculi): 280 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 10 Electro Sigils, 1 Memory of Violet Flash

Level 8 (25 Electroculi): 320 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 15 Electro Sigils, 1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key

Level 9 (28 Electroculi): 360 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 15 Electro Sigils, 1 Memory of Violet Flash

Level 10 (30 Electrocul): 400 Adventure Exp, 60 Primogems, 15 Electro Sigils, 1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key

