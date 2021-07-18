Genshin Impact leaks reveal expected Chasm release date, Keqing’s sword, and possible content of 2.1 update

The Genshin Impact leaks never stop, and players already have a good idea of what they might see in the near future.
Although the 2.1 update is a good way away from the present, some leakers have already revealed some minor information pertaining to it.
However, not everything that has been leaked is about the 2.1 update. For example, The Chasm isn't going to be released in Genshin Impact 2.1.
Genshin Impact players are still looking forward to the 2.0 update, so it should go without saying that the 2.1 update doesn't have too much public info just yet. There's a good amount to gauge fans' interest in the future, but a lot of these leaks rely on the goodwill of the leakers themselves rather than concrete evidence.
Genshin Impact leaks: Possible Chasm release date, Keqing's sword, and other 2.1 info
Naturally, there will also be new characters and weapons for Genshin Impact fans to look forward to in the 2.1 update. So far, there's just a minor leak suggesting that Kokomi and The Starseeker (Keqing's sword) would be the new items for players to collect.
However, The Chasm, and 2.1 update info is a little more substantial when it comes to leaks.
The Chasm release date
It has been stated by numerous leakers that The Chasm won't be arriving in 2021. Fortunately, Genshin Impact players have a general idea of when The Chasm will be released.
Apparently, it will be launched in the second patch of 2022. As it is with all Genshin Impact leaks, everything is subject to change.
Genshin Impact 2.1 info
The three main draws to the 2.1 update in Genshin Impact will be the Anniversary Event, Moonchase Festival, and a new Inazuma island. For those that don't know, Inazuma isn't going to be released as a full region in the 2.0 update. Several islands will be released in later updates.
The Anniversary Event is a big event Genshin Impact players should keep an eye out for. All that's known about it is that there will be an abundance of free Primogems.
miHoYo has been generous with their other game, Honkai Impact 3rd, on its Anniversary Events, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume the same will happen here.
As far as the Moonchase Festival is concerned, a Developer's Discussion on 4/29 confirmed that Keqing plays a crucial role in it.
The tweet above is a good indication of how many Electroculi a Genshin Impact player can expect to get when Inazuma is released. More islands will be released throughout 2021 with various updates, with these islands hosting more Electroculi for the players to collect.
Keqing's Sword
Keqing's sword will apparently be named "The Starseeker." It's the same sword shown in her official art, and it also has a separate model seen in the tweet above. Nothing about its stats or passive is yet known, but it is apparently designed to make Keqing more useful in the current metagame.
Seeing as though it will run alongside the Moonchase Festival (which Keqing will play a role in), it's worth noting that version 2.1 is shaping up to be a good update for Keqing mains.
There is even the possibility that her Story Quest will be released by then.