Genshin Impact leaks: Shenhe's ascension materials and talent level-up resources

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will bring in two new characters named Shenhe and Yun Jin. The hype for both characters is sky-scraping, thanks to leaks, teaser trailers and official announcements.

Shenhe is expected to be a five-star unit in Genshin Impact version 2.4. Here are all the ascension and talent level-up materials that players can farm ahead of her release.

Shenhe's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Shivada Jade items

Shenhe belongs to the Cryo element, and naturally, she requires Shivada Jade materials for ascension. Players can get them by defeating the Cryo Regisvines or the Cryo Hypostases bosses.

Shivada Jade items are required in the following amounts to fully ascend Shenhe:

Shivada Jade Silver x 4

x 4 Shivada Jade Fragments x 9

x 9 Shivada Jade Chunks x 9

x 9 Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Dragonheir's False Fin

The Dragonheir's False Fin is an upcoming item that will be dropped by Bathysmal Vishaps. The new world boss will arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.4, and will most likely be located in the Enkanomiya region.

Players need to collect a total of 46 Dragonheir's False Fin to fully ascend Shenhe.

New Bathysmal Vishap boss in Enkanomiya region in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Qingxin flowers

Players who own and have built Xiao must remember climbing the peaks in Liyue to collect Qingxin flowers. Shenhe also belongs to Liyue, and requires a total of 168 Qingxin flowers for ascension.

Whopperflower items

Just like Hu Tao, Shenhe can be fully ascended with the help of items that are dropped by the Whopperflower enemies. Luckily, they spawn across all three nations in Teyvat, and players can learn about their locations through the Adventurer Handbook.

Whopperflower Nectar x 18

x 18 Shimmering Nectar x 30

x 30 Energy Nectar x 36

Shenhe's talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Whopperflower drops

Players will have to defeat a ton of Whopperflowers because the drops are required to level-up Shehne's talents as well:

Whopperflower Nectar x 6

x 6 Shimmering Necar x 22

x 22 Energy Nectar x 31

Hellfire Butterfly

The Hellfire Butterfly is an essential weekly boss material that is required to level up Shenhe's talents above Lv. 6. To ascend a talent to Lv. 10, players will have to collect six Hellfire Butterfly items by defeating the La Signora boss in Inazuma.

Talent Books

Lastly, Shenhe requires the following books to level up talents:

Teachings of Prosperity x 3

x 3 Guide to Prosperity x 21

x 21 Philosphies of Prosperity x 38

All these books can be obtained from the Taishan Mansion domain on Monday, Thursday, and of course, Sunday.

Shenhe will be a five-star Cryo Polearm character in Genshin Impact. Based on the leaks, it is safe to assume that she'll be a support character. Her kit largely resembles Rosaria, a four-star Cryo Polearm unit.

