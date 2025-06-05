Genshin Impact Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event guide

Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl is a new event in Genshin Impact 5.6, beginning on June 5, 2025, and lasting until June 16, 2025. This is a co-op event that is reminiscent of the Quirky Quaking Arena event from the previous patch, wherein players are required to participate in co-op challenges and collect Trial Coins. However, in Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl, these challenges are more focused on Saurians and their abilities, making it quite unique.

This article provides a guide on how to participate in the Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event in Genshin Impact 5.6, along with tips for quickly completing each of the various challenges.

How to play the Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event in Genshin Impact

Start the "A Scrollbound Skirmish" quest to begin the event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In order to be eligible to participate in the Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event in Genshin Impact 5.6, you will need to reach Adventure Rank 20, and also finish the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom."

Once these requirements have been completed, you can start playing the event by heading to the Events page and clicking on the "Go to Quest" button. This will begin the quest "A Scrollbound Skirmish," which will serve as an introduction to the mechanics of the event.

Head to the location of the quest and talk to the NPC Vigee, who will quickly give you a rundown of the challenges. Following this, you can start playing the Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event. There are a total of five challenge types in this event, and one of these will be picked randomly everytime you match with other players.

Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl - Objective

All challenges have two separate phases (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

All challenges in the Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event are divided into three rounds. Each round has two halves, which are:

Gold Rush Saurian Assault

During the Gold Rush phase, you will need to use the assigned character's skills and abilities to collect as many Trial Coins from the field as possible. Once the Gold Rush phase is over, the Saurian Assault phase will begin.

In this phase, the player who has collected the least amount of Trial Coins in Gold Rush will transform into a Saurian and attempt to attack other players and obtain their Trial Coins.

Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl - Gameplay tips for various challenges

As mentioned, there are a total of five different stages in the Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event, which will be picked randomly while matching with other players. Each of these stages will have specific assigned characters and Saurians that you will need to play as.

Ascension of the Brave

Ascension of the Brave challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This challenge features Kinich as the Gold Rush trial character, and the Tepetlisaurus as the Saurian for Saurian Assault.

For the Gold Rush phase of this challenge, use Kinich's grappling hook to collect as many Trial Coins from the air as you can. Focus on the larger Trial Coins first, as they award you with more points.

During the Saurian Assault stage, if you indwell a Tepetlisaurus, focus on burrowing into the ground and trying to attack any players who are not in the air. Additionally, you can also try and attack the exploding rocks when other players are near them, as this will hit them and count as an attack.

Trails of Glimmering Obsidian

Trails of Glimmering Obsidian challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This challenge features Citlali as the Gold Rush trial character, and the Yumkasaurus as the Saurian for the Saurian Assault phase.

During the Gold Rush phase, use Citlali's jumping abilities to jump high into the air and collect the Trial Coins. To obtain the coins that are placed in a very high location, first jump onto the pillar, then use the pillar as a platform to perform a second jump into the air.

During the Saurian Assault phase, if you indwell a Yumkasaurus, you will be placed in the middle of the arena. Keep an eye on the locations of the other players, and explode the barrels near them to attack them and obtain their Trial Coins.

A Battle of Brains versus Brawn

A Battle of Brains versus Brawn challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For this challenge, you will be playing as Varesa for the Gold Rush phase, and as a Iktomisaurus for the Saurian Assault stage.

During Gold Rush, use Varesa's Elemental Skill to increase your movement speed and collect the Trial Coins from the arena. You can also attack the Matador Monetoo present on the field to get more Trial Coins.

During the Saurian Assault phase, use the Iktomisaurs' ability to generate Homing Missiles near other players that will attack anyone in its vicinity.

The Great Steam-Swept Charge

The Great Steam-Swept Charge challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This stage features Mualani as the Gold Rush trial character, and the Qucusaurus as the Saurian for the Saurian Assault phase.

While playing as Mualani in Gold Rush, use her skill to move fast on the water and collect the Trial Coins. You will need to keep an eye on your Phlogiston bar so that it doesn't deplete midway. Also make sure to keep collecting the Phlogiston particles present in the arena to refill your Phlogiston bar.

While indwelling a Qucusaurus, you can jump and collect the Trial Coins from the air, while also swooping down to attack and explode the barrels (present on the ground) whenever other players are near them.

Distant Dialogue of Tides and Tempests

Distant Dialogue of Tides and Tempests challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In this challenge you will play as Chasca during Gold Rush, and as a Koholasaurus during Saurian Assault.

During Gold Rush, use Chasca's skill to keep flying through the air and collecting Trial Coins. Use the Phlogiston particles in the air to keep refilling your Phlogiston bar. In case you accidentally fall into the water, you will automatically be sent back into the air.

As a Koholasaurus, jump into the Gustwater Rings to generate Spiral Waves near other players, which will follow and attack them.

