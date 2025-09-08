Genshin Impact Luna I preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Genshin Impact Luna I preload is available for all platforms the game is on, allowing you to download the necessary files ahead of the upcoming update's release on September 10, 2025. The highly anticipated region of Nod-Krai is coming to the game soon, beginning the 7th chapter of the traveler's journey on Snezhnaya's southernmost part.

Ad

Let's take a look at everything you need to know regarding the Genshin Impact Luna I preload.

Genshin Impact Luna I preload file size

Version Luna I will be released on September 10, 2025, introducing the highly anticipated region of Nod-Krai to the game. Besides a new Archon Quest and gameplay events, the upcoming patch will also host the Genshin Impact 5th Anniversary, which will reward players with Primogems, Intertwined Fates, among other things.

Ad

Trending

Preload size for PC (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's take a look at the size you need to preload version Luna I of Genshin Impact on your preferred device.

Ad

Mobile (iOS/ Android): 2.91 GB approximately

2.91 GB approximately PC: 9.27 GB

Preloading the files ahead of the update's release will allow you to simply patch in the game files and jump straight into the world of Teyvat as soon as the upcoming version is out.

Genshin Impact Luna I preload guide for all platforms

Preload for PC

Launch the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC.

Pick Genshin Impact from the list in the bottom left corner if you have multiple games installed on your system.

Click on the Pre-Install icon located beside the Start button to open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and storage requirements.

Hit Download to confirm the process.

Ad

Preload for mobile

Boot up Genshin Impact on your mobile device (iPhone or Android phone).

Navigate to the login screen.

Click on the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Click on Confirm to download the patch files.

Preload for Xbox Series X/S

Open the system main menu and select My Game and Apps

Select the Manage tab and go to the Updates page.

You should find the option to pre-download the game files.

Ad

Preload for PlayStation 5

Boot up your console and highlight Genshin Impact on your homescreen

Press the Options button and select Check for Updates.

This will initiate the download for the version's game files.

The Genshin Impact Luna I preload will be available till the upcoming update releases on September 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.