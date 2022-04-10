Genshin Impact Lunged Stickleback locations: All fishing spots and necessary bait details

Genshin Impact added the fishing system way back in the 2.1 patch update and has received a lot of positive feedback since then. Around the same time, a new polearm was released that required players to fish a certain amount of different species to claim and refine the weapon. Each nation is home to different species of fish, so players will have to travel between nations if they want to catch a specific one.

Lunged Stickleback belongs to the Stickleback species which is exclusively found in Inazuma. Players can collect these as ingredients or keep them in the Serenitea Pot as pets.

The only way to catch them is to use Redrot Bait in Inazuma fishing spots. Lunged Stickleback only spawns in Inazuma fishing spots between 18.00 hrs - 06.00 hrs, based on in-game time.

This article will discuss all the Inazuma fishing spots for players to catch Lunged Stickleback.

Genshin Impact: Inazuma fishing spots for Lunged Stickleback & Bait details

Different fish are attracted to different baits. When it comes to Lunged Stickleback, they are attracted to Redrot bait. Players can buy the formula of Redrot bait from Nantuck of the Mondstadt Fishing Association in exchange for 3 Medeka fish.

Redrot bait can be made using the crafting bench. Players will require one Dendrobium and one Fowl to craft 10 Redrot baits.

These are the fishing spots in Inazuma where players can go to catch the Lunged Sticklebacks -

1) Ritou

Go to the teleport waypoint west of Ritou. From there, players need to keep walking to the southeast until they find a fishing location on their left side.

2) Amakane Island

Amakane Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Violet Court domain located on Amakane Island. Players need to head southeast. They can either go around the island or climb to the top to reach the fishing spot.

3) Nazuchi Beach

Nazuchi Beach (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the waypoint north of Nazuchi Beach and head northwest. Keep walking towards the backside of the ship ruins to find the fishing spot.

4) Sangonomiya Shrine

Sangonomiya Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the northern waypoint of Watatstumi Island and start gliding towards the southeast. Players must glide till they reach near a coral cliff-like structure and drop down to find the fishing spot.

5) Suigetsu Pool

Suigetsu Pool (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to a “Palace in a Pool” domain in Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island. Players can use the electrogranum to get out of the hole. Once outside the hole, they can head east until they find a fishing spot near a Waverider summoner.

6) Koseki Village

Koseki Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Statue of Seven located in Koseki Village. Head east and drop down to find the fishing spot where players can find Lunged Stickleback

7) Autake Plains

Autake Plains (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the southern waypoint of Autake Plains on Tsurumi Island. Players must head northwest until they find the edge of the island and then drop down to find the fishing spot near the shores of Tsurumi Island.

Keep in mind that Lunged Sticklebacks can only spawn in the nighttime between 18.00hrs and 06.00hrs so players can adjust their time accordingly to catch them. Once all the Lunged Sticklebacks are caught, one will have to wait three days in real-time to catch them again.

