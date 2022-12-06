Genshin Impact maintenance starting and ending time for 3.3 update: Server status and free primogems

Genshin Impact 3.3 update will be launched on December 7, 2022. If you want to know more about the update maintenance schedule, we have you covered with all the details about server downtime and when the next version update will be playable.

Please note that the maintenance of Genshin Impact 3.3 will make the game unplayable for approximately 5 hours. Travelers must wait until it is complete to jump back in. Fortunately, free Primogems will be distributed by officials as a form of compensation for the server downtime.

Note: All times posted are based on the official announcements made by HoYoverse officials. Any changes in maintenance or update time will not be reflected here.

Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance start and end times (all regions)

Genshin Impact officials shared details about the maintenance schedule in the tweet above. It states that the server maintenance is set to start at 06:00 AM (UTC+8) on December 07, 2022. The servers will be down for the following five hours, and the maintenance will end at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on the same day.

The following time zones are listed for the convenience of the reader. Note that the first time indicates when the maintenance will start and the second time indicates when it will end.

Genshin Impact 3.3 will be available on American servers in their respective time zones on December 06, 2022. Here are all the relevant American timezones:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 pm ~ 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm ~ 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm ~ 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm ~ 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm ~ 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm ~ 11 pm

Players in other regions will receive the Genshin Impact 3.3 update on December 07, 2022. Here are all the relevant timezones for Europe, Asia, and Oceanic regions:

European time zones (December 7, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm ~ 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am ~ 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am ~ 6 am

Asian time zones (December 7, 2022)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am ~ 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

Oceanic time zones (December 7, 2022)

Australian Western Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 am ~ 11:45 am

Australian Central Time: 8:30 am ~ 1:30 pm

Australian Eastern Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

Lord Howe Daylight Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

New Zealand Daylight Time: 11 am ~ 4 pm

Receive around 300 Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.3 after maintenance

It's become standard for Genshin Impact officials to compensate their player base with free Primogems in exchange for time lost in server maintenance. For every hour the servers are kept down, 60 Primogems will be distributed.

So, players can expect a minimum of 300 free Primogems waiting for them. They will be sent directly to the game mailbox.

