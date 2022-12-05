How to get 800 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact this week: Eligibility and dates

Genshin Impact is distributing Primogems to players worldwide after the title won this year's PlayStation Partner Awards. HoYoverse is usually quite generous on such occasions in an effort to thank the community for supporting the title on international platforms.

Between December 4 and 7, the game will give you 800 Primogems via in-game email. Players have to be at least Adventure Rank 7 or above to redeem the Primogems. The rewards will disappear 30 days after redemption. Players should note that the rewards are meant to be 200 per day, not 800.

The following article will break down the dates for each instance of reward and how to redeem them in-game. With v3.3 just around the corner, having free pulls of Primogems will surely benefit a lot of players.

Genshin Impact's "Thank You letter" to the community with 800 Primogems (December 4 to 7)

Email in-game rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Obtaining the Primogems is straightforward. You have to log into the game and check your email each day between December 4 and 7. However, the initial announcement may be confusing for some players because of time zones. To help you out, here is the schedule for distribution in the major regions:

India: 9:30 PM (December 5 and 6)

Philippines: 12:00 AM (December 6 and 7)

China: 12:00 AM (December 6 and 7)

UK: 5:00 PM (December 5 and 6)

Japan: 1:00 AM (December 6 and 7)

Korea: 1:00 AM (December 6 and 7)

The times mentioned above are for the rewards yet to be distributed. Everyone should already have 400 Primogems in their email.

While the players are required to redeem the Primogems before 29 days as per the emails, anytime before Genshin Impact 3.3 will work. Hence, newer players who are yet to reach the minimum requirement of Adventure Rank 7 can achieve it and redeem the rewards before the expiration date.

How to open the email and redeem Primogems?

To access the in-game email, players on Mobile Devices, PCs, or other consoles need to click on the Paimon Menu located in the top-left corner of the minimap. From there, the third tab on the left side, which looks like a "message" icon, is the in-game email.

In-game email within the Paimon Menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

More rewards in the future?

Since this is the second time HoYoverse is rewarding players on winning this award, players can expect more Primogems in the future of the award season. Genshin Impact has been nominated for "Best Mobile Game" and "Best Ongoing Game" in the official TGA 2022, which might lead the company to give away more Primogems to everybody.

With multiple banners scheduled for the immediate future, F2P players will need all the help they can get to ensure they have the characters they want. Thankfully, there is a flagship event scheduled for the next update as well, guaranteeing close to 10 pulls.

Additionally, players can take part in the "Duelist Rising" web event to obtain 40 extra Primogems before December 14.

