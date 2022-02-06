Genshin Impact materials to farm for Yae Miko before 2.5 update

Yae Miko is an upcoming character that is set to be released in the Genshin Impact 2.5 patch update.
Just like every character that has been released in the past, getting a five star is not enough until and unless players are ascending them to level 90 and slotting in the right artifacts for the maximum potential.
In the following article, a detailed list of every material required for upgrading Yae Miko to level 90 has been provided. All of the materials are currently available, thus players should start farming for them right off the bat.
Sea Ganoderma and Dragonheir’s False Fin among the most needed materials for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact
Yae Miko is set to be a DPS character in Genshin Impact. Therefore, upgrading her to level 90 is going to be a priority. However, unlike other characters farming the artifacts for Yae Miko will be tricky on account of her Elemental Mastery scaling.
Therefore, free-to-play players will especially have to spend most of their resins to gather the correct artifacts once she is available. Therefore, collecting her ascension materials now itself will ensure that the resins obtained later can be used for artifact farming.
The ascension materials for Yae Miko are as follows:
- Vajrada Amethyst Silver
- Dragonheir’s False Fin (Obtained from the boss in Enkanomiya)
- Sea Ganoderma
- Old Handguard
- Mora
The materials required for each ascension level of Yae Miko are as follows:
Level 20
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver
- 3 Sea Ganoderma
- 3 Old Handguard
- 20000 Mora
Level 40
- 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 2 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 10 Sea Ganoderma
- 15 Old Handguard
- 40000 Mora
Level 50
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 4 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 20 Sea Ganoderma
- 12 Kageuchi Handguard
- 60000 Mora
Level 60
- 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 8 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 30 Sea Ganoderma
- 18 Kageuchi Hanguard
- 80000 Mora
Level 70
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 12 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 45 Sea Ganoderma
- 12 Famed Handguard
- 100000 Mora
Level 80
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- 20 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 60 Sea Ganoderma
- 24 Famed Handguard
- 120000 Mora
From looking at the above list it can be concluded that all of the items for Yae Miko are attached to Inazuma. So, players who are just starting the game will not have access to a single one of these material until they unlock the location.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
In the case of experienced or returning players who are yet to unlock Enkanomiya, it is time they do so as the Dragonheir’s False Fin drops from the boss in that location.