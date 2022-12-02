Genshin Impact Mint locations: How to get Mint for Marvelous Merchandise event

Genshin Impact enthusiasts will need to find Mint to complete Liben's latest Daily Commission on Marvelous Merchandise event. Completing this Daily Commission will reward players with various Box o' Marvel rewards, which can include 40 Primogems and other rewards, such as:

Mora

Talent Level-up Material

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mint is a common cooking ingredient that can easily be found all over Tevyat. To complete Liben's Daily Commission, players can use multiple sources to obtain this item in Genshin Impact. The following article will guide them on how to collect Mint for Liben.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Marvelous Merchandise guide to finding Mint for Liben

Mint is a common cooking ingredient that's generally used in numerous different recipes. Although these recipes usually restore HP, Mint can also be used to craft Blue Dye in the Serenitea Pot.

In the latest daily commission of the Marvelous Merchandise event, Liben requires Mint along with a few other items. Collecting this ingredient in Genshin Impact isn't too difficult as users can find it growing almost everywhere in the game. It's a fairly easy plant to spot as its light blue flowers stand out against the green grass.

Here are two sources players can use to fill their inventory with tons of mint:

Finding it in the wild

Buying it from Chloris

Source 1: Finding it in the wild

Genshin Impact players can forage tons of Mints from the wild, especially in Mondstadt. The abundance of spawn locations in the Mint is more common in Sumeru than in any other region. Since Liben is located in Mondstadt City, players are advised to limit their search to Mondstadt to save time.

They can use the interactive map above to quickly collect all the mints near Mondstadt City. Following this farming route half-heartedly will also provide enough mint to complete Liben's daily commission.

Do note that some whopperflowers do disguise themselves as mint flowers to attack.

Source 2: Buying it from Chloris

Find the hidden NPC Chloris at this location (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the easiest way to get ten mints in Genshin Impact without having to follow any farming routes or explore the wild. Teleport to the domain near Cryo Regisvine and head towards the location mark shown on the map above. Find this hidden NPC named Chloris and interact with her to buy mints and other items.

Players will need 1500 Mora to buy all ten mints (each costing around 150 Mora). It is recommended that players opt for this only if they need mint to complete Liben's latest daily commission.

Using either or both of these sources will provide plenty of mints to complete the latest daily commission. Speaking of the latest daily commission, players will also need Carrot and Raw meat for Liben.

Raw meat can be bought from an NPC named Draff located in Springvale. Carrots, on the other hand, can be purchased from NPC Chef Mao in Liyue Harbor.

