Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon guide: Best team comps for first two challenges

Many rerun events were scheduled to return to Genshin Impact 2.3, and Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light is one of them. A few hours ago, the Misty Dungeon rerun event was available to Asia servers, and gamers can play it.

During the event, players must enter a trial and activate the Ancient Runes within the time limit to unlock and complete the Final Challenge. In the trial, they can only deploy the specific trial character given by the event, and different trials will feature diverse characters.

Best team comps for Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon Trials

The Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the first day of Misty Dungeon in Genshin Impact, there are only two trials available: Thundershock and Freezing Trials. The other five trials will be unlocked gradually every two days.

1) Best team comp for Thundershock Trial in Genshin Impact

Main opponents in the Thundershock Trial (Image via Genshin Impact)

True to its name, the Thundershock Trial has a Ley Line Disorder that will increase the damage of Electro-Charged. In addition, triggering Electro-Charged will decrease the Elemental Burst cooldown by 1 second and restore 4 Energy.

The trial characters given are Raiden Shogun, Tartaglia, Sucrose, Barbara, Xingqiu, Beidou, and Kujou Sara. When choosing characters for the party setup, note that the effects from Elemental Resonance will not be available when entering the trial.

Bring Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Barbara, and Xingqiu (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the Thundershock Trial, it is recommended to bring Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Barbara, and Xingqiu. This is because Electro-Charged can be triggered by applying Electro and Hydro to a target. Thus, having at least one character of each element is essential to the team.

First, Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill can unleash constant Electro damage to the enemies. Then, Sucrose can gather enemies such as the Treasure Hoarders and Pyro Agent with her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Lastly, both Barbara and Xingqiu are for healing, damage reduction, and Hydro applicant to enemies.

2) Best team comp for Freezing Trial in Genshin Impact

Main opponents in the Freezing Trial (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Freezing Trial will increase the characters' damage against frozen enemies. Luckily, there are many Hydro enemies like Hydro Slime and Hydro Mimic in the trial. The featured characters are Kamisato Ayaka, Mona, Diona, Barbara, Xingqiu, and Kaeya.

Bring Kamisato Ayaka, Mona, Diona, and Kaeya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The recommended characters are Kamisato Ayaka, Mona, Diona, and Kaeya. Ayaka will be the main DPS on the team. Mona and her Elemental Skill will be the Hydro applicant to the enemies. Meanwhile, Diona and Kaeya are the Cryo applicants and Energy batteries for Ayaka.

There is only one Hydro character because there will be an Abyss Lector and two Hydro Abyss Mages in the Final Challenge. Their shield is weak against Cryo attacks, so having more Cryo characters is recommended to deplete their shield faster.

After completing both Thundershock and Freezing Trials, players can claim the rewards from the event page. Each trial will provide 60 Primogems to Genshin Impact gamers.

