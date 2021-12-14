Genshin Impact Barbara hangout guide: How to get all five endings and Primogems easily

In Genshin Impact, players may unlock five unique endings from Barbara's hangout event.

Barbara, the idol from Mondstadt, spends some quality time with the Traveler in her hangout event. The user's dialog choices will lead the hangout down different paths, reaching different endings to the story.

Like other hangout events, Barbara offers 60 Primogems to gamers who unlock all the endings.

All endings to Barbara's hangout event in Genshin Impact

At the start of Barbara's hangout event, Wellspring of Healing, Genshin Impact users speak to Victoria from the Church of Favonius. They learn that Barbara is absent from the city, so the Traveler goes out to Wolvendom to search for her.

The player's dialog choices will lead to different hangout event endings upon meeting Barbara.

Ending 1: Untimely Enthusiasm

Hangout memory: Untimely Enthusiasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

When speaking to Barbara in Wolvendom, Genshin Impact players learn that she's hiding from someone. For the Untimely Enthusiasm ending, users should select the dialog option "Just wait here, we'll go send that person away".

"That person" happens to be Albert, Barbara's biggest and most invasive fan. When speaking to Albert, the following dialog choices will lead to the first hangout ending:

"It is dangerous here..." "I think you've already searched most of the areas..." "There are all sorts of monsters..."

After selecting these choices, the Traveler and Paimon search for Barbara in the forest. Or rather, Albert searches while the two protagonists hint at Barbara to escape. Albert soon gives up, unlocking the Untimely Enthusiasm ending.

Ending 2: A Fiery Flavor From Liyue

Hangout memory: A Fiery Flavor From Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

To reach the ending, A Fiery Flavor From Liyue, Genshin Impact gamers should select these dialog options in their conversation with Albert:

"Wolvendom is a large area..." "How can you be certain..." "But do you still hear her..."

Afterward, they may leave Wolvendom with Barbara. For this ending, players should speak to Sister Victoria and clean up around the Cathedral. Upon speaking to Barbara again, they may choose the homemade Chilibrew dialog option.

To reach A Fiery Flavor From Liyue, users should split up with Barbara, speak to Victoria again, and collect chilis from Stone Gate. The Traveler will soon meet with Barbara and fight off some Treasure Hoarders attacking a merchant.

After rescuing the merchant, gamers may select the Liyue Chilibrew reward to reach this hangout ending.

Ending 3: The Taste of Hard Work

Hangout memory: The Taste of Hard Work (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players may reach The Taste of Hard Work ending very quickly after unlocking A Fiery Flavor From Liyue. Instead of selecting the Liyue Chilibrew reward from the merchant, they should choose the Sweet Flowers.

Ending 4: Incompletely Cured

Hangout memory: Incompletely Cured (Image via Genshin Impact)

To reach the Incompletely Cured ending, Genshin Impact gamers should once again follow the dialog path from ending 2 in the conversation with Albert.

Later, when speaking to Barbara, they should select the Chilibrew option again. However, this time, the Traveler should stay together with the idol instead of splitting up. The former will then visit Whispering Woods with Barbara and fight a Hilichurl.

Soon after, a suspicious and injured character will appear. For this hangout ending, players should threaten the man with the idea of taking him to the Knights of Favonius. The man will then fight the Traveler and run away upon defeat, unlocking the Incompletely Cured ending.

If users instead heal the man with Barbara, this will lead the hangout toward The Taste of Hard Work ending.

Ending 5: A Holiday in Mondstadt

Hangout memory: A Holiday in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the final Barbara hangout ending, Genshin Impact players must select the Cat's Tail Drink option instead of the Chilibrew. At the bar, three of Barbara's fans will appear. The Traveler must speak to them and try to avoid losing hearts.

With the fans, the best dialog options are:

Herman: "You won't mind if I check in..."

Shulz: "Barbara's working..."

Susie: "If it's Barbara's style you're after..."

The Traveler will coerce the fans away and take a walk with Barbara. After a short conversation with her, Genshin Impact gamers will unlock the ending, A Holiday in Mondstadt.

Also Read Article Continues below

They receive 20 Primogems upon reaching one ending, three endings, and all five in Barbara's hangout. So in total, 60 Primogems are up for grabs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer