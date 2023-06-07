Genshin Impact mod turns Paimon into Shrek

A Genshin Impact mod capable of replacing Paimon's model with Shrek's has recently emerged. While DreamWork's beloved Ogre is usually quite tall, the aforementioned modification makes him much smaller. Not only that, he also floats and does the same animations as Paimon. Unfortunately, there aren't any unique voice lines or anything else absurd to point out here.

The idea of Shrek becoming emergency food is an odd choice, but some Genshin Impact enthusiasts love how silly this mod is. Modder DiXiao first uploaded it on GameBanana on August 4, 2022, yet some players might have seen a few clips featuring the odd modification since then. An example can be seen in the following GIF.

One Genshin Impact mod replaces Paimon with Shrek

This GIF shows everything that Travelers really need to know about the mod where Shrek becomes the Traveler's floating companion. All dialogue involving the character still uses Paimon's voice and name whenever she speaks. Still, some players might love doing model swaps and find the idea of this iconic character getting replaced by a meme quite amusing.

It is worth noting there are two variations of this silly modification. The one shown above features DreamWork's legendary character in his default state. By comparison, the following image shows him with Paimon's hair.

He's next to a Kratos character model, too (Image via Twitter/Hykagem)

Players can use whichever character model they want, although adding this hairstyle on Shrek is more absurd to view. The modding scene for this game can be quite wild at times, as even what's shown above would be considered rather tame compared to some other weird options.

Players can easily browse modding websites and see other bizarre modifications that exist on the Internet. For example, the following section of this article will cover some other weird character model swaps that exist for one reason or another.

Other cursed Genshin Impact mods

Amber's character model can replace Azhdaha's in this modification (Image via tedom)

Shrek replacing Paimon isn't the only weird mod players can use in their games. Other strange Genshin Impact mods include:

Amber as Azhdaha

Timmie as Childe

Adult Paimon as Kokomi

Maid outfits for several characters

Various third-party character swaps, like GTA San Andreas's CJ

Waverider replacements, like Back to the Future's Delorean

Several "thicc" modifications

Christmas Tree Diluc

GameBanana is home to hundreds of Genshin Impact mods for those curious enough to check it out. Other sites may also possess various files, but readers should always be careful about what they download lest they acquire some unwanted malware.

Notice on Genshin Impact mods

Some modifications change a character's outfit to their crossover one (Image via çä¹¾é¾)

It is worth mentioning that using Genshin Impact mods can get a player's account potentially banned. Some go undetected by HoYoverse's systems, yet anybody unsure about their chances might wish to stick with private servers to avoid getting their main account banned.

HoYoverse is unlikely to change its stance on this policy any time soon. Nonetheless, many players will continue to enjoy creating and downloading the various modifications currently available, like the amusing one where Shrek replaces Paimon.

Poll : Which character do you like more? Shrek Paimon 0 votes