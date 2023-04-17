Genshin Impact has introduced various World Quests and fresh features in the Tevyat world to elevate its open-world gaming experience, specifically following the rollout of the latest region in version 3.6. Among several world quests is one called Monumental Study.

The quest requires Genshin Impact players to collect four Khvarena Inscription Fragments to complete the objective. Four fragments will be scattered across the new desert region, and players will be given a text as a hint to deduce the locations. The following guide provides a detailed overview of the location of the monument fragments and the quest.

Genshin Impact Monumental Study World Quest: locations of fragments

The quest can be started after the first two parts of Khvarena of Good and Evil in Genshin Impact by interacting with an NPC called Sosi, who can be located easily on the path along the Temir Mountains.

The following picture shows the exact location of the same.

Location of the start of the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

After interacting with Sosi, players will receive a letter with some hints and have to proceed to complete their commission. They can then navigate to the Fatui camps and clear them out to move to the next step.

Inscriptions hinting at fragment locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will then need to locate all four fragments in Genshin Impact. To collect the fragments, simply switch to Sorush and fly through the fragment, touching it.

Khvarena Inscription Fragment 1

Location of first Khvarena Inscription Fragment(Image via HoYoverse)

As suggested by the inscription, the first fragment is near the Pari of the Vourukasha Oasis. Players have to teleport to the point south of the Oasis. The fragment is located on a rock at a low height.

Khvarena Inscription Fragment 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Khvarena Inscription Fragment 2

Location of second Khvarena Inscription Fragment (Image via HoYoverse)

The second fragment is supposed to be in the land of "Barsom's Familiar." It is located on the Hills of Barsom near a cherry blossom tree. The fragment can be found under the trunk, as shown.

Khvarena Inscription Fragment 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Khvarena Inscription Fragment 3

Location of third Khvarena Inscription Fragment (Image via HoYoverse)

The third fragment is located in Tunigi Hollow in Genshin Impact. Players must teleport to the point right of the Tunigi Hollow and climb up to the location shown in the image. Players will need to switch to Sorush and fly up to the top of the thorny tree to collect the fragment.

Khvarena Inscription Fragment 3(Image via HoYoverse)

Khvarena Inscription Fragment 4

Location of fourth Khvarena Inscription Fragment (Image via HoYoverse)

The last fragment is located at the edge of the Asipattravana Swamp in Genshin Impact. Go to the teleport point to the left of the Swamp and go to the location shown above. Then, fly down with Sorush and go near the green seal. The fragment is on a tree branch near a flower.

Khvarena Inscription Fragment 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all the fragments are collected, players need to return to Sosi at the Gates of Zulqarnain in Genshin Impact and place the fragments. Thereafter, defeat Fatuis again to finish the quest.

