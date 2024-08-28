Genshin Impact Mualani voicelines about other characters

The Genshin Impact 5.0 update is live, and Mualani has finally been released as the first 5-star unit from Natlan. Travelers can pull her from the Event Wish and check out her voicelines to learn more about all the other characters from Natlan, including the Pyro Archon Mavuika, Kinich, and Chasca. One of her voicelines has also revealed a new Natlan character called Ifa.

Without further delay, this article covers all of Mualani's voicelines about other characters in Genshin Impact.

Mualani voicelines about Mavuika and other characters in Genshin Impact

Mavuika

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

"The Pyro Archon is the most respected figure in all of Natlan. I really admire her, not only because she's the Pyro Archon, but because... she looks super cool when she surfs! I've challenged her to a race before, actually... Huh? You wanna know who was faster? In that case, let's race, and I'll tell you once you beat me!"

Mualani admires Mavuika because she is not only the Pyro Archon but also looks cool while surfing. The local guide has also challenged the Archon to a race before but doesn't share the result.

Kachina

Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

"Kachina is incredibly gentle and kind. From everything she says, it's clear she's always thinking about others. She has so many great qualities, but she's constantly overlooked and ridiculed because she doesn't stand up for herself. *sigh* I know she can handle herself, it's just... I worry about her lack of confidence. More often than not, she ends up believing the awful things people say about her. So, I've made it my personal mission to encourage her and share her strengths with all the people around me. I'm sure one day, everyone will see her in a new light!"

Mualani cares for Kachina and claims she is a kind girl. The former is also very concerned about the latter's lack of confidence in herself.

Mualani always tries to encourage Kachina and hopes everyone will see her in a new light.

Kinich

Kinich (Image via HoYoverse)

"Ajaw will say more in a day than Kinich in a whole year. It can't be easy having to deal with all of Ajaw's antics, but somehow Kinich always manages to do his own thing. Now that I think about it, the only time they seem equally uninterested is when I talk about horoscopes..."

According to Mualani, Ajaw is a lot more talkative than Kinich. The little Saurian is also reportedly hard to deal with due to its antics, but the hunter still manages to do his own thing.

Lastly, Kinich and Ajaw are uninterested in horoscopes, which is one thing they share in common.

Chasca

Chasca (Image via HoYoverse)

"I met Chasca when I was little. We even fought over toys a few times... I was pretty surprised when I heard she became a Peacekeeper. They say some people mature really slowly, while others grow up in an instant. Sometimes, I wonder if I've even started..."

Mualani has known Chasca since childhood. She was surprised when she heard about Chasca becoming a peacekeeper.

Citlali

Citali (Image via HoYoverse)

"Granny Citlali is without a doubt the most experienced priestess I've ever seen. She's more than just an elder, she's like the coolest elder ever! Her predictions are always super accurate. A long time ago, she said the lucky colors for my business were pink and blue. Sure enough, pink and blue floaters are now my top sellers! While I was bugging her... uh, I mean, visiting her recently, she mentioned there was an outlander who could bring me good fortune... Ah, wait a sec! Aren't you an outlander!?"

Despite her appearance, Citlali is one of the elders from the Masters of the Night Wind tribe and the most experienced priestess Mualani has met.

The local guide reveals that Citlali's predictions are always accurate, meaning she has some special powers that Travelers might witness in Natlan.

Iansan

Iansan (Image via HoYoverse)

"Iansan is the pride of the Collective of Plenty and all of Natlan. She's been a part of so many Pilgrimages, and is still unbeaten to this day! I registered for her training class, actually, paid the tuition fee and everything. I just haven't started because, uh... I've been too busy to train...Okay, fine. I'll admit... When I saw what Kachina looked like when she finished her training, I heard a voice inside me say, "Hey, you belong in the water. Stay on dry land for too long, and you'll wind up stranded there." Sometimes, you've just gotta listen to your heart!"

According to Mualani in Genshin Impact, Iansan is the pride of her tribe and Natlan. Despite her appearance as a kid, Iansan has been a part of multiple Pilgrimages and is still unbeaten.

Xilonen

Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

"If the Pyro Archon acknowledges a craftsperson, then you know she's good. Even if an Ancient Name got all smashed up, I bet she could make it good as new again. Wait, did I just jinx something? An Ancient Name absolutely cannot get smashed. That would be so bad. I take it back! I take it back! I didn't say anything. And you didn't hear anything either, alright?"

Based on Mualani's voicelines in Genshin Impact, Xilonen is a craftsperson that even the Pyro Archon has acknowledged.

Ifa

"Ifa is the best! No matter what we invite him to do, he's always happy to join. And he's super quick and efficient at everything, too. If he wasn't already working as a vet, I think he'd make a pretty great water sports coach. Hmm? Is he from a different tribe? Well, yeah, but that won't be a problem at all!"

Ifa is an unknown character, and not much is known about him. According to Mualani, he is a vet who is a quick learner and efficient at everything.

