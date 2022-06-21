Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure event: Gameplay details, Primogem rewards, and countdown

A new event called A Muddy Bizarre Adventure will be released tomorrow in Genshin Impact, and players will have a better chance of collecting Primogems. The event will take place in the Underground Mines of the Chasm, where gamers must complete the pre-requisite quests to unlock the location.

During the Muddy Bizarre Adventure, some dark mud-like substances appeared out of nowhere inside the cave of Chasm. Travelers must help Hosseini, a Sumeru researcher, deal with the crisis with the help of Pursina's Spike mechanism in Genshin Impact.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure gameplay details in Genshin Impact

From the first day of the Muddy Bizarre Adventure event in Genshin Impact, the corresponding quests will be unlocked daily. It is essential to know that the newly unlocked quest cannot be started until the previous day's quest has been completed.

In addition, as players continue to clean the dark mud, the difficulty of the event challenge will gradually increase. Travelers can search for more Lumenspar in the Underground Mines and enhance the Lumenstone Adjuvant to a higher level for easier completion.

1) Transportation Test

Protect the Pursina's Spike mechanism throughout the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The first test is the Transportation test, where players must protect the Pursina's Spike from enemies while defeating all of them. During the battle, the dark mud buff nearby monsters by increasing their ATK and DEF.

Use the Blooming Light from the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to clear the dark mud and weaken the enemies to further the cleaning process. If the device runs out of energy, there will be a mechanism to replenish energy for the Lumenstone gadget.

2) Automated Charging

Protect the Pursina's Spike from enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

The second challenge is similar to the first one, where Genshin Impact players should protect Pursina's Spike. The challenge will be considered complete once the mechanism is fully charged. Note that Pursina's Spike will stop charging if it is attacked, causing charging to stop temporarily.

3) Circulation Theory

Pursina's Spike will release a shockwave to enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Circulation Theory is a challenge where Genshin Impact gamers must defeat a certain number of enemy targets. This time, the Pursina' Spike will also lend a hand by releasing shockwaves and dealing some damage to enemies.

However, Oozing Concretion will cover Pursina's Spike at random times and hinder the mechanism from unleashing shockwaves. Thus, Travelers must use the Blooming Light to remove the dark mud and maintain the Spike's operation.

4) Emergency Escort

Defeat enemies to protect the Pursina's Spike (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should transport the Pursina's Spike by using a hot air balloon to its destination. Clear out the dark mud, other things covered by the dark ooze, and enemies to ensure a safe passage. This challenge is very similar to the usual daily quest where players must escort a hot air balloon to its destination.

5) Continued Cleanup

Defeat stronger opponents for more points (Image via HoYoverse)

The last challenge is Continued Cleanup, where players continue the cleanup work right above the rupture in the Underground Mines. Make use of the power of the Pursina's Spike to defeat the oncoming wave of opponents.

Furthermore, use the mechanism to defeat enemies and clear the dark mud within the time limit to accrue score. Defeating certain stronger enemies will grant players more points than defeating the normal mobs.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure Primogem rewards and countdown

Rewards for A Muddy Bizarre Adventure (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to other ordinary events in Genshin Impact, the Muddy Bizarre Adventure will also provide a fair number of Primogems as rewards. Some of the confirmed prizes after completing the event challenges are:

420 Primogems Hero's Wits Talent Level-Up Materials Mystic Enhancement Ore

The event will start on June 22 at 10:00 AM (Server Time) and will be available for less than two weeks. It will end on July 4 at 03:59 (Server Time). Genshin Impact gamers can see the countdown below for the precise remaining time of the Muddy Bizarre Adventure event in the game.

Note that the event will be locked behind a few requirements that gamers must complete first. All eligibilities are as below:

Reach Adventure Rank 28 Complete the 'Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering World Quest to unlock the Underground Mines of The Chasm. Obtain the Lumenstone Adjuvant in the World Quest "Chasm Spelunkers" and upgrade it to Level 2.

By completing all the requirements, Genshin Impact gamers will automatically unlock the event, and the event quest will appear on the quest navigation page after it starts.

Arataki Itto banner will arrive in Genshin Impact in a few hours alongside Kuki Shinobu, a new 4-star Electro character. The Muddy Bizarre Adventure event is a great method for players to farm Primogems and wishes on the banner players want.

