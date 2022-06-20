Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure event: Release date, rewards, and more details

Following the Drumalong Festival in Genshin Impact, a new event will be released in two days, featuring the usual combat challenge. The next event is called A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, which will take place in The Chasm.

For reasons unknown, some dark mud-like substances have appeared in the caverns and mines of The Chasm. Once again, Sumeru scholar Hosseini has emerged to help resolve the crisis. In this event, Travelers will have to deal with constantly oozing dark mud and monsters that have been strengthened by its effects.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure Event in Genshin Impact: Event duration, prerequisites, and more details

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, go forth into The Chasm...



〓Event Duration〓

06/22 10:00:00 - 07/04 03:59:59



More Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/77…



During the Muddy Bizarre Adventure in Genshin Impact, Travelers must go into The Chasm and clean up the mines. They will also help a researcher from Sumeru called Hosseini to settle an ongoing crisis in which dark mud is spewing forth from its depths.

The event will start on June 22 at 10:00 AM and will remain available in the game for less than two weeks until July 04 at 03:59 AM (UTC+8). Genshin Impact players can start the event by meeting the three requirements below:

Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above Complete the "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" quest to unlock the Underground Mines of The Chasm. Obtain the Lumenstone Adjuvant in the "Chasm Spelunkers" quest and upgrade it to Level 2.

Gamers can receive Primogems, Hero's Wit, Talent Level-Up Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and other rewards by completing the designated tasks.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure gameplay details in Genshin Impact

Event gameplay detail (Image via HoYoverse)

From the first day of the event onwards, one event quest will be unlocked every day. Players can only start the newly opened quest after the previous day's quest has been completed.

During the cleanup of the Muddy Bizarre Adventure event, the dark mud that continues to ooze out will buff nearby monsters, increasing their attack and defense significantly.

When these enemies are in areas covered by the dark mud, their abilities will increase further. The task here is to clear the mud with the help of Pursina's Spike while defeating all the enemies that approach the mechanic.

Enemies will be buffed near the dark mud (Image via HoYoverse)

The spawned enemies will constantly interfere with players' cleanup work, and the surrounding area will be flooded with dark mud. Travelers must equip the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget and use the Blooming Light to clear the dark mud and weaken the monsters to further the cleaning process.

As Genshin Impact players continue their clean-up drive in the upcoming event quests, the difficulty of cleaning the dark mud will gradually increase. They can search for more Lumenspar in The Chasm to strengthen the Lumenstone Adjuvant to a higher level.

Different challenge objectives (Image via HoYoverse)

It is also important to note that the challenge objectives will change throughout the event. In some challenges, players may have to defeat their enemies in a limited amount of time, while in others, Travelers will have to escort a hot-air balloon to its destination while clearing out dark mud along the way.

Completing the event tasks in the Muddy Bizarre Adventure will be much easier if players have increased their Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget level. Players can check out this guide for the locations of all 80 Lumenspar in Genshin Impact as preparation before the event starts.

