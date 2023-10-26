Genshin Impact Nahida birthday 2023: Mail, gifts, official arts and more

Genshin Impact's incredibly popular and highly meta Nahida has a birthday on October 27. Players who log in on that day in 2023 will get a special letter alongside some free gifts. New official artwork of her also comes out on this day, which may interest those who like getting more high-quality art. All these topics will be covered in the following sections of this article.

Nahida is the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact and plays a huge role in the Sumeru Archon Quest storyline. She's also regularly among the most used characters in the Spiral Abyss, so some gamers might care more for her birthday than other characters.

Nahida's birthday in Genshin Impact: 2023 letter, gifts, and more

Here is her letter (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida's birthday letter in Genshin Impact has her urging the Traveler to sleep well. If they do, she plans to give them a good gift and have fun with some friends. This flavor text might seem cute to some players. Don't forget that it will appear in your Gift Mailbox in case you wish to read it in the future.

It is vital to mention that you do not need to own Nahida to unlock this mail. It should automatically be delivered to your in-game mailbox upon logging in on October 27, 2023, based on your server's time. That means players in the Asian server will get it before the Europeans, who in turn receive the letter prior to the Americans.

Rewards

These are the rewards offered in her letter (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the rewards that Genshin Impact players automatically get if they log in on October 27, 2023:

1x Halvamazd

10x Padisarah

Halvamazd is Nahida's signature dish, and its effect just buffs all allies' DEF by 282 for five minutes. Normally, players would need the Dendro Archon to cook Candied Ajilenakh Nut to acquire it. If you don't have this character, then this gift will be the only way for you to receive the item (or other birthday letters from the Dendro Archon).

Padisarah is an Ascension Material that Nilou uses. A few Sumeru-based recipes also use this item.

Official artwork

This new birthday web event involves the Dendro Archon talking to the Traveler and Paimon, with the latter claiming that she's a lot braver now. They proceed to have some tea with a very sweet fruit, leading to the picnic seen in the above tweet. Lumine's version is seen on the left with both her eyes closed, while Aether is on the right with only one eye shut.

The Traveler even recalls their adventures in Fontaine's underwater regions, with a silly little doodle accompanying the picture. Note that this official artwork is just the chibi version. Players looking for the other version can find it below.

Here is the regular artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Content from Genshin Impact birthdays always vary yearly, so it's interesting to see the characters' letters, rewards, and art. Nahida fans should at least log in on October 27, 2023, to get her mail and then check Twitter to see a plethora of official and fanart.

