Nahida is a five-star unit and one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact. She made her first official appearance in the Sumeru Archon Quest and was later added as a playable entity in v3.2 of the game. The God of Wisdom is once again returning in the upcoming v3.6 update with her first rerun banner alongside Nilou.

As many players look forward to her return, this article will showcase her best builds and all the materials that can be pre-farmed for her ascension in Genshin Impact.

All items to farm for Nahida's ascension and talents in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.6 will be released on April 12, 2023, and it has been confirmed that Nahida will be in this version's first phase. Luckily, players have enough time to pre-farm all her ascension and talent level-up materials so they can fully ascend her on the first day of her rerun banner.

Here is a list of all the items that one will need to accomplish that:

Quelled Creeper x46

Nagudas Emerald Sliver x1

Nagudas Emerald Fragments x9

Nagudas Emerald Chunks x9

Nagudas Emerald Gemstones x6

Kalpalata Lotus x168

Fungal Spores x18

Luminescent Pollen x30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x36

Mora x420,000

Items needed to get all three of Nahida's talents to level 10:

Teachings of Ingenuity x9

Guides to Ingenuity x63

Philosophies of Ingenuity x114

Fungal Spores x18

Luminscent Pollen x66

Crystalline Cyst Dust x93

Puppet Strings x18

Mora x4,957,500

Crown of Insight x3

This concludes the list of all the materials one needs to farm to level up Nahida.

Best artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Four-piece Deepwood Memories (Image via HoYoverse)

The four-piece set of Deepwood Memories will always be Nahida's best in-slot option in Genshin Impact. However, the artifacts' main stats and sub-stats priorities may differ depending on how the player wants to play her.

The bonus effects of the four-piece Deepwood Memories set are as follows:

Two-piece: Dendro DMG +15%

Four-piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets' Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

For a sub-DPS and support role, one should aim for Elemental Mastery as the main stat on Sands, Goblet, and Circlet. Similar to Kazuha, Nahida should also have 800 to 1000 EM.

However, if Genshin Impact players are looking to build the Dendro Archon as their main DPS unit, they can go for the regular build with CRIT stats while stacking up some EM and Energy Recharge in the sub-stats.

Best weapon options for Nahida in Genshin Impact

1) A Thousand Floating Dreams

A Floating Thousand Dreams is Nahida's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida's signature Catalyst and also her best in-slot option in Genshin Impact. She gains a good amount of Elemental Mastery from its stats. Additionally, the weapon provides a couple of other buffs from its passive, depending on the elements of her party members.

2) Kagura's Verity

Kagura's Verity is a good CRIT DMG weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Kagura's Verity is a great weapon option for Nahida if she is being used as the main DPS unit. Since both her Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill can do CRIT damage, it would be better to use an item like this one when she is on-field most of the time.

3) The Widsith

Widsith is one of the best four-star weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous entry, The Widsith provides a lot of CRIT DMG and is a great F2P option for a main DPS Nahida. She can also gain three different buffs, including EM, ATK, and Elemental DMG bonuses from the weapon's passive, which can be extremely useful to her.

4) Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Fragments is a 4-star weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Fragments is a four-star weapon that provides a decent amount of EM from its stats, which makes it a good option for sub-DPS and support Nahida.

